Speaking of 'weird' ...

It probably shouldn't surprise anyone that Democrats have decided to go the Saul Alinsky route and pin the off-putting label of "weird" on J.D. Vance, who's probably the most normal guy in the campaign of 2024. Pick a target, freeze it ... you can see what they're doing.

But it's a funny label they've chosen, given all they've handed to Republicans to work with as a retort.

Here's a starter list of who they consider normal:

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant director of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the Department of Energy.

Image: Department of Energy official portrait, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain

This charmer was Joe Biden's nuclear fuel disposal guy. He was active in the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence hate group targeting Catholics, and a "pup play" enthusiast, which can't be described in polite society. He last seen stealing women's luggage at multiple airports in order to wear the women's clothing, publicity of which got him dismissed from his job, but not enough to get significantly punished by the long arm of the law.

There also was this person, someone who calls himself "Rose Montoya," who last year was a White House visitor:

GRAPHIC: Trans TikTok "influencer" Rose Montoya, posed topless at Biden's White House Pride celebration. Next to him is a biological female, also topless, who had her breasts surgically removed. pic.twitter.com/1cprqxtkcQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 13, 2023

He took off his top to show his surgically altered breasts in a female skinsuit, same way a guy at the beach would, as if that were normal behavior a woman would do. That's weird. After public criticism, the White House claimed it had banned the person from future White House visits but how'd he get in there in the first place?

We also have him, and he was no "guest." This is the son of the Democrat president of the United States:

Here's a picture of Hunter Biden in his UNDERWEAR the HE shared publicly and has been trafficked all over the place because he's a parmesan crack-head. But Facebook has blocked me for 90 days for posting it yesterday. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/kGHboNszgT — Gregory Borse (@GregoryBorse) February 10, 2023

The bizarre get-up matched a life of unmitigated debauchery as revealed by the contents of his laptop irresponsibly abandoned at a repair shop. Joe Biden called him "the smartest man I know." Sound weird? It is weird.

This, also, is weird:

Image: Governor Tom Wolf, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0

That's Joe Biden's Assistant Secretary for Health at the United States Department of Health and Human Services, same person who spirited his mother out of an assisted living facility before ordering COVID patients into them when he was a state official in Pennsylvania. Look normal? Or does he look weird?

Meanwhile, does this look weird?

Here is the image of Bill Clinton in a Blue Dress located inside Jeffrey Epstein’s New York residence. It doesn’t look like Epstein tried to hide this pictute. pic.twitter.com/Ljg7CJOJHC — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 8, 2024

Only as weird as the fact that a Democrat ex-president of the United States was palling around with a notorious child pervert, who somehow got or commissioned this portrait and put it in a visible place in his mansion.

How about this guy?

Remember when Biden and Harris promoted “Cooper” the White House Intern as the face of their administration?



JD Vance & Trump aren’t the weird ones. pic.twitter.com/sfMW0sTVlk — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 29, 2024

The White House picked this guy, an internet influencer, to sell the White House program to young voters through TikTok. Anything weird there?

Only as weird as this, the latest presidential candidate foisted on us by Joe Biden and his crew:

Kamala Harris takes the stage, immediately starts laughing uncontrollably pic.twitter.com/c6BR3DqRXA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2023

That laughter is weird and that's just the start of it with her. Let's not get into her means of climbing her way to the top. And she's poised to be the Democrats' nominee for the president of the United States. Weird? You decide.

But Democrats are trying to paint J.D. Vance as the weird one, the Marine who fought combat for his country to keep us safe, and the man who'd gladly come by from the church in his pickup truck to move your elderly parents to a new home and give up his whole weekend to do it, as Twitter eminento Kurt Schlichter noted.

They hate that stuff, they abhor it, no wonder they consider it weird. They do it because it's Who They Are.

It's also nasty stuff, little more than schoolyard bullying they claim to oppose, repeating a false claim and hoping the false claim sticks.

I hope it blows up in their faces.