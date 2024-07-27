Slow news month

Z-z-z-z-z-z-z… hunh? What? Oh, yeah… that great magician Donald J. Trump just made President Joe Biden disappear. Or did Biden do it to himself? And then the media practically jumped out of its skin to immediately smother Kamala Harris’s spontaneous candidacy and her less-than-mediocre essence with nauseating platitudes.

Meanwhile, once-and-future president Trump just got one of his ears pierced… perhaps so he can go as a pirate for Hallowe’en. As a consequence, the Secret Service has been revealed to be an empty shell of its former self. The FBI did this previously when they went out of their way to try to damage Trump. Why? Because he scares the (ahem) living excrement out of self-entitled government careerists.

What goes less noticed is the undisguised political bias of today’s “news” media. Pertinent information? Nah! They’re in business just to further the partisan leftist agenda. There is no longer the annual summer season, but rather a three-month severe heat wave. Kamala Harris is certainly not a cackling nincompoop. She’s the most able holder of the destiny of civilization. She’s not some hack politician. Instead, she’s a “person of color” and of Asian descent… not to mention also a female human being. This pandering is, of course, protected by the First Amendment. What is not protected is the intangible concept of credibility. It keeps getting harder and harder to take these sources seriously.

And speaking of squandered credibility, the government, in general, has invited an enormous degree of skepticism. It is now plainly obvious that the halls of centralized authority are largely populated by corrupt incompetents. Were they at least somewhat competent, they’d be much better at hiding their corruption. Being a monopoly, they brush off criticism by simply saying “If you don’t like the service, you can always take your business to another government.”

Now, back to Kamala. I’ve heard reports that she’s been getting tutored in speech and acting… so she doesn’t come off as such a babbling idiot. What about her ultra-leftist message? She and some of the other Democrats seem to be lurching back towards the center -- most likely to avoid electoral disaster -- hence her recent one-on-one with Benjamin Netanyahu. There exists, however, an enormous archive of just plain hilarious video pronouncements that Kamala has enthusiastically produced, and the Trump folks are wisely adding these to the current public record. Perhaps her ideology was inherited, since her father was a Marxist economist.

Then there’s Kamala’s other inheritance… of Biden’s war chest. Though truly significant, her side is obliged to spend a lot of it just to reinvent who she is. Meanwhile, Trump is Trump, and everybody knows that. Also, there are limits to what money can do in a political campaign. William Proxmire, who succeeded Wisconsin’s notorious Joseph McCarthy to the U.S. Senate, refused to accept campaign contributions. He would simply write himself a check for $100 to cover mailing expenses. Being an old school Democrat, he famously drew attention to himself by offering the Golden Fleece awards in order to showcase ridiculous government boondoggles. He eventually retired of his own free will.

Early signs that Democrats are cleaning up their act include California’s Governor Hair Gel’s move to roust the bums who are camping out on public lands. The vagrant-huggers are having a cow… which is political Viagra to normal folks. Don’t be too surprised to see them act like they’re getting tough about the loss of control at the border.

Regarding Trump’s unscheduled ear-piercing, Crooks seems to have acted with unusual sophistication for a twenty-year-old nerd. There is some lingering suspicion that he didn’t act alone -- yet no actual leads have been developed. How he did what he did kind of remains within the range of possibility. But it’s still kind of odd.

Dipping below the fold we find the resignation of New Jersey senator Bob Menendez. Fortunately for the Dems, New Jersey still has a Democrat governor to appoint his successor. But the taint remains on the rest of his ilk. Selling influence and acting as a foreign agent. Oh dear!

A lingering tension within the party also remains over Harris’s appointment to being the Dem’s presidential nominee -- without anything like having the delegates vote on it. Brings to mind the immortal words of Tammany Hall’s most notorious CEO, Boss Tweed: “I don’t care who does the electing, as long as I get to do the nominating.”

