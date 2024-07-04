Sam Brinton’s legal troubles dissolve with no jail time and mental health ‘treatment’

Checking on Sam Brinton the pervy, cross-dressing luggage thief, and we find that his legal troubles have dissolved—he’s off with another slap on the wrist, having received no jail time, a couple dozen hours of community service, and an order for “mental health treatment.”

Former Biden official Sam Brinton avoids jail time for stealing luggage at Virginia airport A non-binary former Biden administration official avoided jail time in Virginia last week, after striking a plea deal that included community service and mental health treatment, after he stole a woman’s luggage from the Reagan International Airport in 2018.

Here was the best observation, from someone on X:

Was anyone expecting him to actually go to jail? He’s (D)ifferent.

And, here’s another expectation: This court-ordered mental health treatment will certainly not be legitimate, because no one is going to confront Mr. Brinton with the obvious. They’re just going to pretend that the male who calls himself “non-binary,” sports a bald head, grows a mustache, wears lipstick, has sex with other men, dresses in women’s clothing with his hairy legs and linebacker shoulders on display, and was deeply involved with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is totally fine and normal, with some kleptomaniac tendencies he needs to get under control—as if the compulsive stealing habits are in a vacuum, and have nothing to do with the litany of red flags I just listed.

There’s a reason that Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs was a crossdresser—because the character was modeled on Ed Gein, and it’s obvious evidence of deeply disturbing, and very serious mental illness.

Now, concerning the case in Virginia—Brinton also stole luggage in at least two other places (Nevada and Minnesota)—the woman from whom Brinton stole was Asya Khamsin, a “Tanzanian fashion designer.”

Just another reminder that the left never has a problem with white men victimizing black women—I wrote on this fairly recently while covering a story on a white, “penised” individual who entered a women’s semi-professional darts competition, all so he could take the title, and the money, from the black woman. Remember, these white men are (D)ifferent, and there will be no accountability. But if you’re a white man who happens to be arresting a black thug who tried to pass off counterfeit money and was overdosing on drugs? Or you’re a white man who subdues an out-of-control thug threatening women and children on the subway? God help you.

