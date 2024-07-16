Romney boils with loathing for Trump's choice of running mate, J.D. Vance

Need a little convincing about the worthiness of J.D. Vance as President Trump's running mate?

Look no further than Sen. Mitt Romney's boiling hate of the guy.

“I don’t know that I can disrespect someone more than J. D. Vance,” Mitt Romney told me when he was running for Senate. More below: https://t.co/khdW2iafq0 pic.twitter.com/sC1YSTMPAl — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) July 15, 2024

So much for civility. So much for Senate congeniality. That's a fellow Republican Senator of his, with whom he's now served in the Upper House for three years and he couldn't manage to muster a courteous word for his entry three years ago, let alone just shut up taking granny's advice that if you can't say something nice about someone, don't say anything at all. What a welcome that was for Vance from his fellow Republican.

Recall that Rep. Paul Ryan, back before he went the #neverTrump route, once said that Barney Frank, a far-left Democrat, was the most helpful tutor to him in showing him how to understand the U.S. budget process.

But Mittens? Just insults at the gate as Vance entered, derived from his crazed hatred of Donald Trump, who endorsed him. "How do you sit next to him at lunch?" Romney fulminated to The Atlantic. Based on the text in the tweet, he also seems to have told Vance he'd never amount to anything.

Really?

It jibes with something Tucker Carlson observed:

Tucker Carlson Reveals Stunning Insights on J.D. Vance



“Every bad person I've ever met in a lifetime in Washington was aligned against JD Vance.”



Now, that’s saying something.



For this reason, Tucker thinks people should be “thrilled” about this VP pick.



What's extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/UeqUA8wdEV — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 15, 2024

Surely, he must have been thinking of Pierre Delecto himself, but there were probably a lot of them.

Just as one can judge a man by his friends, one can judge a man by his enemies. The bitter, resentful, hateful Mitt Romney certainly stands out. And now that Vance is likely to advance to the vice presidency with President Trump, a backhanded endorsement has been made for all those who can't stand the man voters rejected in 2021. Vance will do fine.

Mitt, though, won't be so lucky. His punishment, as the old Spanish curse goes, is to be who he is.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0