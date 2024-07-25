Rep. Nanette Barragán says Democrats need ‘four more years’ to push through the policies needed to lower inflation and high cost of living

The Democrat party is full of economic illiterates, and here’s the latest example, from a report out at Breitbart News:

Dem Rep. Barragán: Biden Needs ‘Four More Years’ to ‘Finish the Implementation’ of Policies to Lower Prices On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s ‘José Díaz-Balart Reports,’ Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) stated that people still have concerns about prices, but President Joe Biden is asking Congress to do things like rent control and has a plan to lower prices and ‘he needs four more years to finish the job, to finish the implementation of these policies, to build on them to help the American people.’

(Now of course this was before Joe Biden dropped out of the race, but since Kamala Harris is being anointed as the nominee without any input from the Democrat voter base, and she’s cut from the same cloth and Biden’s own right-hand man, we can rightfully assume she would carry on with Biden’s economic approach.)

Then, here’s Rep. Clyburn claiming Biden doesn’t have any influence over grocery prices:

Clyburn: Biden ‘Couldn’t Do Anything About’ Grocery Prices On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,’ Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that ‘People focused on the rising price of food,’ but President Joe Biden ‘couldn’t do anything about’ grocery prices.

As always, let’s go through the facts—all government regulation costs and mandates have to be absorbed.

Clyburn states that Biden can’t do anything about grocery prices, which essentially says that Biden is blameless for the high prices; this shows how little that Clyburn and other Democrats understand about the economy and business in general, and how political decisions affect everything.

They certainly don’t understand the food chain and how prices cascade throughout it; the food chain includes the farmer, freight companies throughout, factories, wholesalers, and finally the retailer.

When Biden destroys companies and industries that produce reasonably priced energy, it affects everything we use. Crude oil is used in over 6,000 products, and the price of crude is still up around 100% since the day Biden took office; diesel and gasoline are up over 50%. Those increases greatly affect food and other prices.

Utility price increases (thanks to the “transition” to “sustainable” energy) have to be absorbed throughout all the companies and individuals in the chain.

Vehicle prices have increased substantially under Biden because of his radical green energy policies, and those prices harm the freight companies throughout the food chain.

All Biden had to do was reverse his policies that have caused inflation and stop spending us further into debt, but he won’t do any of that.

When the government forces companies to provide expensive health insurance, those prices have to be passed on to someone. The Affordable Care Act made prices skyrocket—the name was always meant to confuse the public.

Retailers forced to eat all these new costs are largely why the price of things at the register increase, not because of corporate greed or price gouging, which is what Biden and other Democrats claim; profit is not a dirty word, it is necessary for an economy to thrive.

The Democrats claim they can’t do anything and are not responsible for skyrocketing food, gas, day care, insurance, car repairs, college costs etc.

They never told the truth about Obamacare and how costs would soar. They still falsely claim it makes health insurance affordable.

They lied about the Inflation Reduction Act. It does not reduce inflation, or the deficit—quite the opposite in fact.

They can’t control the border, and no matter how much money they throw at schools, kids can’t perform at grade level in the core subjects like math and reading.

But these same people say we must elect them so they can control the climate. It is all B.S.! All they care about is power and money for themselves. They sure don't care about the poor and middle classes, or capitalism.

Joe Biden inherited an economy that was growing rapidly with 1.4% inflation. Inflation stayed low throughout Trump’s last year despite supply chain problems caused by COVID, and despite jobs roaring back at over 1.5 million jobs per month in the last eight months of 2020. Biden took several actions that caused prices to spike.

He set out to destroy oil, coal, and natural gas companies that provide reasonably priced energy.

He opened the borders; illegals flooded in from around the world, creating stress on housing, schools, police, health care, and everything else.

Biden has been issuing government regulations as fast as he can, and government regulations clearly increase costs.

He has continued to spend massive amounts of government money to buy votes, despite the economy already recovering; borrowing over $2 trillion each year is clearly inflationary.

He forces car companies to make cars that people don’t want, creating a net loss. Then they jack up prices on cars and trucks people do want to cover those massive losses.

Democrats’ solution to solving inflation always involves more government spending. They subsidize things including education, health care, day care, housing, electric cars, solar, wind, and food. They continue to increase the number of people who qualify for the subsidies.

The subsidies do not decrease prices. They cause prices to spike. People who have to pay for these things without subsidies get screwed, especially the middle class footing the bills.

California Democrats thought the way to help people afford the higher prices was to force fast food restaurants to jack up wages to unsustainable levels. The result? Restaurants cut jobs, raised the prices, and closed stores. Democrat policies make more people dependent on the government, which seems to be their actual goal.

In California, they also legalized theft, as long as the items weren’t more than $950. This clearly causes inflation and destroys businesses, and anyone with common sense knows this would happen. When I was young, I was taught that it was wrong to steal a piece of penny candy; what a concept that theft is always wrong!

Image generated by AI.