President Trump’s latest long interview this week on FOX News puts more of his thinking on the record

In the eight days between Monday July 22 and Tuesday July 30, FOX News presented three exclusive long form interviews with former President Donald Trump, two of them on video. The truth is, if you want to see President Trump interviewed on television, FOX News is the place. It’s unclear if the two other major mainstream cable news channels (CNN and MSNBC) would invite Trump on or whether he would agree to appear on those hostile outlets. Same for the legacy broadcast channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS).

I posted large extensive portions of the transcripts of Trump’s interviews on FOX News last week with Jesse Watters (in two parts on two nights) here and here.

Trump’s latest video sitdown with a FOX News host, in this case veteran broadcaster and attorney Laura Ingraham, was shown on The Ingraham Angle, 4:00 p.m. ET, earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday evening. The complete transcript of both nights runs over 9,000 words, which is more than nine times as long as the maximum length of most American Thinker blogs.

Therefore, I have opted to include highlights from both nights below as well as video links to seven segments of the videos that comprise the complete Ingraham-Trump interview as it was broadcast.

President Trump and Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle FOX News July 29, 2024

Excerpts Trump-Ingraham broadcast Monday July 29, 2029

On whether he will debate Vice President Kamala Harris:

Former President Donald Trump: The answer is yes I'll probably end up debating. I think actually the debate should take place before the votes start being cast. You know, when you. I had a very good second debate with Biden. They really beat him badly. The problem was 30, 40% of the votes were already cast. If you're going to have a debate, you got to do it, I think, before the votes are cast. I think it's very important that you do that. So the answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it.

On recent criticism of his vice-presidential pick Sen. JD Vance’s 2021 “childless cat ladies” comment:

Former President Donald Trump: The Democrats are good at spinning things differently from what they were. All he said is he he does like I mean, for him, he likes family. I think a lot of people like family and sometimes it doesn't work out. And you know why -- you don't meet the right person or you don't mean any person, but you're just as good in many cases a lot better than a person that's in a family situation. But they took it and they spun it differently.

On President Biden’s Supreme Court reform proposals:

Former President Donald Trump: Well, it's a typical Biden con. He doesn't want to give up immunity, because if he didn't have immunity to look at all the things he did, the $3.5 million from Russia, all the money he’s taken in from China. All of the bad things and the evil things he's done. Not to mention the thousands of people killed in the border look at the Afghanistan pullout-- the worst, most embarrassing day in the history of our country. All of the things he's done that are so bad, he desperately wants immunity. There's no way he would write off immunity for a president.

On the assassination attempt against him and his upcoming return to Butler, Pennsylvania:

Former President Donald Trump: She [Melania Trump] was watching live. It was all over the place. It was on television. It was on your network. But it was all over the place. And she was watching. I asked her that. I mean, I wasn't there. I was on the ground. And when the world started to -- like, you could talk to people, I said: "So what was your feeling?" And she was -- she can't really even talk about it.

Former President Donald Trump on his return to Butler: I think it's important symbolically. I don't think we should be stopped by somebody that has severe mental problems or whatever his problem was”

On the Olympics opening ceremony:

Former President Donald Trump: I'm very open minded. But I thought what they did was a disgrace.

President Trump during his interview with Laura Ingraham, FOX News July 29, 2024

Excerpts Trump-Ingraham broadcast Tuesday July 30, 2024

On what he believes a Harris presidency would look like for geopolitics:

Former President Trump: I think they will look at her. I think they will walk all over. She will be so easy for them. She will be like a play toy. They look at her and they say, we can't believe we got so lucky. They're going to walk all over her.

On his message to Black women about how their life would improve under a Trump administration:

Former President Trump: If you have her, you're going to have very unsafe streets. You're going to have millions of people coming in taking your job and your husband's job. You -- remember this. Again, I said it before, and I will say it again. Black people, when all of these people are coming in, the ones that are losing the biggest are the black population. Now, not only in terms of job, but in terms of crime. People are being killed by these migrants coming in from jails, prisons and gangs from South America and from all over the world. They're coming from all over the world. The world is dumping their prisoners and their criminals into the United States. We're like a dumping ground.

On what he would like his legacy to be:

Former President Trump: That I loved our country and that I was able to straighten it out, because our country's going bad. We're a failed nation. We're a failing and a failed nation. We're laughed at all over the world. When I was president, we weren't laughed at. President Xi was not laughing at me. He wasn't giving us lectures like they did in Alaska in the early weeks of the Biden administration. I have never seen anything. They would never do that. Mexico wouldn't say we want $2 billion just to talk. Mexico gave us everything, remain-in-Mexico policy. Nobody could come in, that -- our remain-in-Mexico. Mexico gave us everything. We had a strong border. We had the strongest border in the history of our country, listen, when I made the right turn. You know why? Because I put up a chart of the lowest immigration in recorded history. That chart saved my life.

