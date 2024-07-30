New Labour government announces spending cuts, will strip retirees of energy benefits in order to keep welcoming third world migrants

Earlier this month, England underwent major political changes (at least on the surface), and the far-left Keir Starmer took up residence at Downing Street 10, leading a Labour Party landslide into the federal government. Then yesterday afternoon, Starmer’s finance minister Rachel Reeves shared the government’s new “high tax, high spending” budget with the “necessary” actions she doesn’t want to take, but has to, for economic security of course.

Here are the details, from Kurt Zindulka’s article at Breitbart News this morning:

‘This is not a decision I wanted to make, nor is it the one I expected to make – but these are the necessary and urgent decisions that I must make,” Reeves told the Commons.

England’s new government is feigning fiscal responsibility, but really it’s just implementing a penny-wise and pound-foolish approach, sustaining the globalist agenda of Western collapse, wealth redistribution, and progressive policies; see below, also from Zindulka:

Leftist Labour Gov’t Cuts Winter Energy Aid to Millions of Pensioners, Preps Mass Tax Hikes In her first major address to Parliament on Monday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves — the head of the Treasury Department — confirmed the high-tax, high spending agenda of the new Labour government. Reeves claimed that she ‘did not want to have to do this’ but asserted that the previous Conservative government of Rishi Sunak had left a £22 billion ‘black hole’ in Britain’s finances, the Daily Mail reports. This deficit was exacerbated by illegal immigration and the asylum system, the overspend on which rose to £6.4 billion this year alone. The chancellor also pointed to more spending on the National Health Service (NHS), funding for the war in Ukraine, and highway and road maintenance. To meet the spending costs, Reeves said that the government would scrap energy bill support this winter for potentially up to 10 million pensioners.

First of all, there’s nothing “conservative” about globalist socialists like Rishi Sunak (it’s as bad as calling Mitt Romney or John McCain conservative; like what are they possibly conserving?) but nonetheless, Sunak approved massive debt and deficit spending, admitted millions of foreigners to the nation and then the dole, and financed forever wars with no accountability, and as anyone with a brain could predict, it’s left the English taxpayers in a very precarious position.

According to a report from Reuters, here’s what the new government had to say about Sunak’s management:

‘The assessment will show that Britain is broke and broken - revealing the mess that populist politics has made of the economy and public services,’ a statement issued by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.

Again, shipping in millions of impoverished foreigners who openly declare that they won’t be assimilating and instead intend to conquer and destroy society as it is, from a culture that breeds 7th-century violence and oppression, is not populism—it’s globalist leftism, which is exactly why everyone and everything is in fact “broke” and “broken,” respectively.

Now, we just topped $35 trillion in debt for the first time in history, so a £22 billion hole seems like a dream at this point, but let’s take a look at what England’s been spending the people’s money.

First, the hordes of migrants, who aren’t really doctors, lawyers, and engineers, but the Pakistani groomers of Rochdale, the Afghans who “stand out” as the ones who commit the sex crimes against local women, and the jihadis from sub-Saharan Africa; from BBC this spring:

UK foreign aid spending on asylum seekers rises again More than a quarter of all UK overseas aid was spent on asylum costs at home last year, new figures show. The Foreign Office statistics reveal £4.3bn of its foreign aid budget went on supporting refugees and asylum seekers in the UK. That represents a 16% increase from the £3.7bn that was spent in 2022. The government said it had spent £15bn on development last year, including on humanitarian aid in Gaza and had had doubled spending in poorer countries.

Now, of that £22 billion hole, 20%, or one-fifth of the shortfall, could be swiftly resolved by ejecting all the parasitic foreigners, or simply forcing them to pay their own way—but, this is what big government does instead:

THOUSANDS of asylum seekers and Channel migrants are living in four and five star luxury at ­British taxpayers’ expense.https://t.co/AFKXWT6nfp — UK Justice Forum 🇬🇧 Latest Video News Updates! (@Justice_forum) November 3, 2022

And of course, Ukraine. From Parliament itself:

The UK is one of the leading donors to Ukraine, alongside the US and Germany. To date, the UK has pledged £12.5 billion in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which £7.6 billion is for military assistance. This includes £3 billion for military assistance in 2024/25.

“Donors” — how’s that for offensive? Bona fide theft via taxation and money laundering doesn’t count as a legitimate “donation” but I digress.

That’s 56% of the financial “black hole” right there!

But yes, turning off the old people’s heat in the winter, and inevitably the air conditioning in the summer, is the only option, a “necessary” evil, something that Reeves “did not want to do” — Reeves’s hand has been forced by conservatives and their populist policies! And of course, for the sake of the planet at some yet undetermined date in the future, we can’t allow these old people to buy reliable energy they can actually afford (a 2023 figure revealed that the United Kingdom as a whole received 48% of its energy needs from the inaptly-named “renewable energy” sector), they must still be prohibited from using oil, gas, or coal.

And the regime laughs.

Image: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street, OGL 3, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.