New ‘crackpot’ EV scheme emerges to steal power back from charging cars

From Andrew Bolt at The Herald Sun comes the news that the self-imagined elites who fancy themselves “green” have a new harebrained idea, and that is to steal power back from charging electric vehicles to stabilize a compromised grid. Here’s the story:

The plan – pushed this week by an Australian National University academic and naive reporters at the ABC and The Age – is to steal the power in people’s EV batteries to save an electricity system being wrecked by other warmist schemes. … An ANU paper published this week said researchers had got 16 EVs to pump power back into the system when a big storm cut power in Victoria this year to 90,000 homes.

Now, it’s not like anyone with a brain really expected these progressive “intellectuals” to offer sound policy proposals, but their “plan” is beyond asinine, and Bolt explains why, running through the real world application of such a scheme:

There’s huge bushfires, say. They knock out electricity lines, like the ones that went down and triggered Victoria’s big blackout. Your EV, which you were charging at home, is suddenly drained to save the electricity system. And then the fires approach. Or the floods. What will you drive?

What kind of morons would even suggest the solution to staying safe during a serious storm is stranding you and your family in your home when that serious storm comes, especially when you consider that these same people keep telling us that natural disasters are going to worsen. Progressive liberal morons, that’s who.

Now, aside from the rational concerns over matters that are life and death, what about the other implications? Imagine charging your car overnight, only to wake up to the realization that the government has snagged the electricity that was yours—hopefully you didn’t need your vehicle for school drop-off…work…grocery shopping…doctor’s appointments…vacation…or anything else for which people need their personal vehicles.

Or, what happens when you say something on social media that “they” don’t like? De facto house arrest? I mean, we conservatives already know what it’s like to suffer serious consequences for morally exercising our God-given rights—we lost jobs and pensions, we suffer censorship and bans on social media, we’ve even been arrested, fined, imprisoned, and sometimes even killed. Do we really trust the government to not abuse their access to, or control over, our freedom of movement? (Anyone who does believe that absolutely deserves what’s coming to them.)

Bolt reports that this energy-stealing scheme would only occur under “emergency” circumstances of course…but how does that Friedrich Hayek quote go? Oh yes, that’s right:

‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded.

Another way of saying it?

A government that is allowed to break the law during an emergency will create an emergency to break the law.

But, there’s more, because here’s where it gets stupidly comical:

[Lead author] Sturmberg’s paper notes Victoria’s blackout of 90,000 customers ‘is equivalent to stopping 6000 EVs charging at 5kW’. These cars hog that much of our electricity already? Today we have under 200,000 EVs on our roads. Under the government’s plans, we should have anything up to 2 million EVs by 2030. That’s a hell of a lot of electricity we don’t have.

The solution to shoring up the energy grid? Eliminate the drains, AKA the electric cars!

Hat tip: John McMahon, Kolonga, Qld Australia.

