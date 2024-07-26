Move over Michael, Joe is singing your song

On one hand, it was sad to see a defeated man forced to read a speech he never planned to read. What happened this weekend? Did Nancy and the gang threaten to pull the curtain on the family scandals? On the other hand, this is what Democrats do. They brought him out of retirement to stop Senator Sanders in 2020. Now, they push him back to retirement because he is a huge liability.

It sounded like Joe’s convention speech, from all the jobs he created to saving the country from that dictator named Trump.

Add to this an American flag burning in Washington, and this is where we are as a nation. Sad, and no one can blame you for getting angry; it’s a sad state of affairs. They force a president out of office and they allow a flag to burn at the Capitol.

Like Michael Jackson, Joe did not want to say goodbye:

Never can say goodbye (Never can say goodbye, girl) No, no, no, no, I Never can say goodbye (Never can say goodbye, girl) Even though the pain and heartache Seems to follow me wherever I go Though I try and try to hide my feelings They always seem to show Then you try to say you’re leaving me And I always have to say no Tell me why (Tell me why) Is it so (Is it so) That I never can say goodbye (Never can say goodbye, girl)



So long Joe. Take care, because you just got stabbed in the back by people who just care about power.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image generated by AI.