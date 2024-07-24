More breaking news from Donald Trump on FOX News’s exclusive sit down interview with him and JD Vance

In the final segment Tuesday evening of Jesse Watters’s Primetime interview with former Donald President Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, some pointed questions were asked and answered. Watters’s sit down with Trump and Vance was the two Republican nominees’ first broadcast interview since their party’s convention that nominated them last week, and Trump’s first TV interview since he survived the assassination attempt on July 13. The duo’s Q&A with Watters was recorded in Grand Rapids, Michigan last Saturday afternoon, prior to Trump and Vance’s first joint rally. Trump was clear and direct in his answers that were broadcast in the final segment on Tuesday.

FOX News Media provided the video links and the transcript, from which I selected excerpts below.

Watters’s first question was especially relevant, if not prescient, in light of President Biden’s surprise ending of his reelection campaign one day later and the Democrats’ subsequent circling of the wagons around Vice President Kamala Harris as the substitute candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Who’s more incompetent, Biden or Harris? FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I would say that he is currently more incompetent. I think at a certain point he was probably slightly better than her, but not much. Like he was never known as a rocket scientist. You do know that, right? And I’m talking about 35, 40 years ago. This was not a rocket scientist. This is a guy that got elected because of COVID. They kept him in a basement. They wouldn’t let him talk. They wouldn’t let him -- I used to say, where is this guy? When’s he coming out? They ran a brilliant campaign, but is it a legal campaign? Everybody lied about him. He was grossly incompetent then, just as he is now. Now, he’s a little bit worse. Maybe a lot worse.

Former President Donald Trump responds to a question from FOX News’s host Jesse Watters, Grand Rapids, Michigan July 20, 2024 broadcast July 23, 2024 on FOX News’s Jesse Watters Primetime, screenshot of FOX News video used by permission

That brief segment was a tease, and more from the interview with Trump and Vance followed a commercial break. After some small talk about Trump and Vance playing golf together, Watters raised the issues of the importation of Fentanyl and the massive illegal immigration under Biden.

WATTERS: Mexico, are strikes against the cartel still on the table? TRUMP: Absolutely. WATTERS: Even against our biggest trading partner? TRUMP: Absolutely. Mexico’s gonna have to straighten it out really fast, or the answer is absolutely. They’re killing 300,000 people a year with Fentanyl coming in. And China, by the way, will do what they have to do. They’re gonna do it just like I had to deal with President Xi. But then Biden never took it over. They were gonna give the death penalty to anybody sending Fentanyl our way. And that was part of my negotiation. They never did it because nobody forced it on our side. You know, China has the death penalty for drug dealers, et cetera. And I said, they’re drug dealers. They -- they agreed with me. He agreed with me, death penalty for drug dealers, death penalty for people that send Fentanyl into our country. And that would have made a big -- that would have made a big difference. But you know what happened? Nothing. Because, when Biden came in, nothing happened. And I don’t know why he’s so soft on China, but, boy, is he soft on China. But China’s sending -- almost 100 percent of it is from China, to the Mexican border. And then it’s coming in. Mexico is gonna be given a very short period of time to police their border. I’m sure they’re gonna do not well. And then you’re gonna see the action start. And you know what’s gonna happen? We’re gonna have -- we’re gonna have a lot of people living -- they’re killing 300,000, 350,000 -- not 100,000 or 90,000 -- I’d like to say 100,000. That’s a lot of people. That’s two Yankee stadiums, OK? They’re killing 300,000 people, maybe more than that, and destroying families. Even if there’s no death, they’re destroying families. The families are decimated, and they’re destroyed. WATTERS: And, Senator, your mother, victim of addiction. VANCE: Yeah. WATTERS: How’d she kick it? VANCE: You know, just, she kept on getting back on the horse [author’s note: it’s unclear if Vance, in using the word “horse,” was referring to a slang term for heroin]. I know a lot of families struggle with addiction. I think my message is there is hope on the other side of addiction. You just have to keep on at it. And she’s getting -- getting close to 10 years clean and sober. But the president’s point about this, if the poison that is coming across the border now had been coming across 20 years ago, I don’t think that my mom would be here. And she’s a great grandma to her three grandkids. And it’s -- it’s so, just, good to see her happy and healthy. A lot of families. TRUMP: She was great the other night. VANCE: Thank you, sir. I appreciate that. TRUMP: She was great. VANCE: She was so excited to be sitting next to you, and you were very kind to her, and I appreciate that. But a lot of families don’t get that chance at a second chance because of that poison that Biden’s letting into the country right now. It -- it’s funny that people accuse us of being bombastic for saying the cartels, we need to go after ’em. What about American citizens who are losing their lives by the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, because we won’t do something serious about the cartels? That’s what’s reckless. It’s not actually doing something to stop ’em. I actually believe, Jesse, that the Mexican government, even though they couldn’t say that, they -- they want President Trump to be serious about the cartels because that poison is destabilizing their country, too, $14 billion coming into the cartels. And that was a couple of years ago. It’s probably more today. They’re not gonna be a real country anymore. They’re gonna become a narco-state unless we get some control over this. WATTERS: Yeah, we could be a narco-state, too. VANCE: We’re getting close to it. WATTERS: Are you prepared for the hysteria from the left, legally -- TRUMP: Yes.

Watters turned the conversation to Trump’s pledge to conduct “mass deportations“ of illegal immigrants who have invaded the country.

WATTERS: -- bureaucratically, when you do mass deportations? TRUMP: So, Dwight Eisenhower, who people consider a moderate, he probably wasn’t as moderate as people think, but Dwight Eisenhower did the largest deportation ever in this country. He was very big on not -- people not coming into our countries. People breaking our sealed borders, right? And the hardest thing, in a certain way, is exactly what you said. We have to get some very bad people out of this country. And as soon as we grab, perhaps we take a woman with two children, three children, she shouldn’t be here, but she’s a nice woman. The children are beautiful. And all of a sudden, it ends up being a front-page story in the liberal newspapers. And you’re right. It’s a hard thing to do. Harder than a long time ago with Dwight Eisenhower, right? A lot harder. Nobody complained. In those days, it was -- you know, we had a country that was much different. But we have no choice. We have to get the criminals out. These are murderers. These are drug dealers. These are people that will take women and put them in the trunk of a car and sell them to the highest bidder. They’ll come across the border, human traffickers, which is, you think of that as an ancient thing. VANCE: Yes. TRUMP: Actually, it’s almost as big as the drug trade now. You wouldn’t even believe this. And the reason is because of the internet. The internet has made that into a massive business. Human trafficking, it’s mostly in women. And all of these things, we have no choice, we have to do it. VANCE: You’re right. The media will attack us for doing what we actually promise to do, which is get a lot of the violent criminals and the people who shouldn’t be here out of here. But one, that’s why leadership actually matters. I think President Trump showed during his first four years, he wasn’t willing to take on the lying media when he had to, and the country was better off for it. But you just start with the worst people, right? But before you get into what you can’t do, I don’t understand why our entire governing class doesn’t ask, well, what’s the part you actually have to do? Why don’t we start there and then figure it out from there, right? Take it -- walk before you can run. Pretty common sense. It’s how it works in business. Certainly, I think how it should work in government. TRUMP: Look, the problem is Mexico is petrified of the cartels, because they’ll take out... VANCE: Exactly right. TRUMP: ... a president in two minutes. And they’re petrified of the cartels. The cartels are running Mexico. And I had a great relationship, as you know, with the president of Mexico. But I had Remain in Mexico. I had catch-and-release in Mexico. We released them in Mexico, not here. I did things that nobody believed I did -- that could be done. Remember when I had Remain in Mexico? In other words, nobody could come into our country. They had to remain in Mexico. You think that was easy to get? And I got it. I got it because of tariffs. I said, “If you don’t agree to it, I’m gonna put tariffs on your cars and everything you sell us at a level of 50 percent to 100 percent. And all of a sudden they said, “We would love to keep them in Mexico.” (LAUGHTER) “It would be a great honor to keep everybody in Mexico.” VANCE: The art of the deal, right? TRUMP: But we had... (LAUGHTER) No, we have great powers, if we -- if we had people that knew how to… VANCE: That’s right. TRUMP: ... use them. They don’t…

Next up was a discussion of the hoaxes that characterize the Biden Administration’s and its surrogates’ description of Donald Trump as an existential threat to democracy.

WATTERS: That’s how the bloodbath hoax started. You were talking about tariffs on cars from China through Mexico. TRUMP: That’s right. That’s right. Joe Biden calls for unity, lowering the temperature, and then goes out the other day and says you’re a dictator, a threat to democracy... TRUMP: Yeah. WATTERS: ... “fine people” hoax. Does that language put you in danger? TRUMP: You know, it’s interesting. I never took it seriously until now. Because people believe things when they hear it over and over. Biden gets up, he can’t read two sentences. He can’t put two sentences together. “Trump is a threat to democracy. He’s a threat.” He doesn’t even know what the hell he’s saying. He couldn’t even define the word democracy. And he says he’s [that is I, Trump’s] a threat. Then I started realizing a couple of weeks ago, you know, every single time he gets up he calls me a threat to democracy. And he’s actually a threat to democracy because he’s grossly incompetent. I mean, that’s a big threat to democracy.

After another commercial break, the final segment featured a discussion of a plethora of important issues including the war in Ukraine, the Israeli war against Hamas, the American hostages held in Gaza since last October 7, how to prevent wars, the wokeness of the U.S. military, A.I., the Climate Change hoax, and the mandates for E.V. automobiles.