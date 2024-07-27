Modern events are eerily similar to a biblical narrative

If you want to kill someone without getting your hands dirty or arousing suspicion, read 2 Samuel 11 in the Bible. This passage does not guarantee that you will get away with your crime, but it does show how to obtain cover or plausible deniability.

The victim in this story is a Hittite named Uriah, a soldier in King David’s army. Uriah and his beautiful wife, Bathsheba, lived in Jerusalem. While Uriah was off fighting for King David, the King observed from the roof of his palace Uriah’s beautiful wife bathing. David did not look away. He watched her bathe and sent one of his servants to fetch her. King David engaged in intercourse with Bathsheba and then sent her home.

Perhaps King David forgot that procreation, not pleasure, is the primary purpose of intercourse. Who knows what he was thinking, but a note sometime later from Bathsheba informed him that she was pregnant. David’s moment of weakness literally took on a life of its own.

Image: David gives Uriah the fatal letter to Joab by Pieter Lastman. Public domain.

Now, David has a problem. He has committed adultery. He has impregnated the wife of one of his soldiers. If his scandalous behavior becomes public knowledge, he and Bathsheba could be stoned to death. David is desperate to cover his tracks. He recalls Uriah from the front and urges him to take some R-and-R with his wife. This could have worked, but Uriah stayed away from his wife because he feared this R-and-R would not go well with his army buddies.

At this point, I must say that David did not want to kill Uriah. He just wanted a way to escape a paternity scandal. However, when Uriah refused to play along, David still needed a solution. He sent Uriah back to the army with a sealed letter for General Joab.

In the sealed letter, King David instructed Joab to place Uriah in the hottest part of the battle. He further instructed Joab to have all his warriors withdraw from Uriah, exposing him to enemy fire. Joab did as David ordered, and Uriah was swiftly killed in battle by enemy weapons.

Now, if you are still with me and wonder why I am giving you a Sunday School lesson, let me point out that what happened to former President Trump on July 13th in Butler, Pennsylvania, seems eerily similar to what happened to Uriah.

I am not accusing the Secret Service or the Biden administration of anything. However, I cannot help but notice that the emerging facts suggest that the Secret Service did not give former President Trump its “best effort” on July 13th, when Thomas Crooks killed Corey Comperatore, wounded two others, and nearly assassinated Mr. Trump. I also know that the Democrats have thrown everything, including the kitchen sink, at Trump to prevent him from running for POTUS this year. Roadrunner is still standing, and Wile E Coyote is running out of time.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.