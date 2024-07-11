Media tries to solicit sympathy for Joe Biden who’s been ‘breathlessly’ attacked since the debate

Here’s a pathetic story from Margaret Sullivan at The Guardian:

The media has been breathlessly attacking Biden. What about Trump? The bigger story is Donald Trump’s appalling unfitness for office. He tried to overturn a legitimate election and is a felon[.] It’s possible for two conflicting ideas to be true at once. And so it is with the mainstream media’s unrelenting focus on Joe Biden’s mental acuity, following his terrible debate performance earlier this month. First truth: the president’s stumble and the political fallout that followed is a huge, consequential news story that deserves a lot of coverage. Second truth: the media coverage is overkill – not only too much in quantity and too breathless in tone, but also taking up so much oxygen that a story even more important is shoved to the back burner. … There really is no comparison in the amount or intensity of coverage. One journalist, Jennifer Schulze, counted New York Times stories related to Biden’s age in the week following the debate; she counted a staggering 192 news and opinion pieces, compared to 92 stories on Trump – and that was in a week when the US supreme court had ruled he has immunity for official acts.

This poor Democrat thinks Biden is being treated too harshly after most of the media has engaged in a massive conspiracy to cover up his cognitive dysfunction; she’s bellyaching because the media have had to cover Biden’s brain being mush for two whole weeks. Big deal!

The media has been “breathlessly attacking” Trump for eight years with endless lies, and now a person posing as a journalist is complaining about accurate reporting on Biden for a mere two weeks, after these “journalists” have covered up and lied about his abilities for five years. Remember this?

How negative was press coverage of President Trump’s first 100 days in office? Far more than that of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, or Bill Clinton, according to a new report from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. … Assessing the tone of news coverage, the Harvard researchers found that CNN’s Trump coverage was 93 percent negative, and seven percent positive. The researchers found the same numbers for NBC.

The media has routinely spread the narrative that Trump tried to overthrow the government; not true, because even the FBI said J6 wasn’t an insurrection. All Trump did was fight for an honest and transparent election and legitimate electors, just like Democrats have done many times. He told people to march “peacefully” and “patriotically” to the Capitol, and suggested that Nancy Pelosi secure the grounds with 10,000 troops. He would have done neither if he really wanted to overthrow the government.

And, the media and other Democrats have said that Trump was an illegitimate president since he was elected in 2016. If anybody is an election denier, it’s them.

As for presidential immunity: The Supreme court made a sensible and middle-of-the-road decision. How many crimes would Biden and Obama be charged with if they didn’t have immunity? Too many to count.

As for the felonies: Politicized prosecutors took expired fictional misdemeanors and made them into fictional felonies so the media and other Democrats could call Trump a felon.

For years, the media colluded with Democrats to peddle the Russian collusion lie with the help of the deep state at the FBI, illegal spying, and endless investigations.

They continue to lie that Trump is a dictator, authoritarian, and fascist—look at what they just did:

Do not dismiss this as leftists desperation. It is not desperation. It’s a long term strategy reaching a crescendo. It’s a strategy that has worked countless times. Trump is being setup. So are his supporters. The bankers/globalists are framing Trump as Hitler and MAGA as Nazis. pic.twitter.com/hXZulIsOBG — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 7, 2024

Grotesque propaganda.

The truth is, Trump has sought to give the power, money, and freedom back to the people as fast as he can or could. That’s not what fascists do. It is Obama and Biden who ruled like dictators. They sought (and seek) to empower the government over the people. They are the ones who dictatorially and unconstitutionally implemented DACA and paid off student loans, among countless other things.

Trump gave the United States and world relative peace, low inflation, low energy prices, secure borders, and record low poverty levels; Biden gave the world disastrous energy prices, high inflation, along with unsecure borders, and war. Biden is essentially funding both sides of two wars with his energy policies. He has built up alliances among Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea.

We have Biden as “president” because the compliant and sycophantic people posing as journalists have willingly covered up the corruption and incompetence of Biden for years.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.