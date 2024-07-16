Media sounds the alarm on a handful of ‘possibly heat-related’ deaths

After several weeks of heat, because it is obviously summer, we get a headline about seven people dying, and the cause of death might be heat-related; see below, from a report shared via Yahoo News:

Record-breaking heat suspected in at least 7 deaths as temperatures soar across U.S. The sweltering heat wave gripping parts of the U.S. has shattered heat records and sparked an air quality health advisory, and it is suspected of having contributed to at least seven deaths. At least seven deaths in the Western U.S. are suspected of having been caused by the extreme heat, officials said. Five people have died in Oregon since Friday, and those deaths are being investigated as possibly being heat-related, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office said. In Death Valley, California, a motorcyclist died of suspected heat exposure and another was hospitalized for severe heat illness Saturday. Another man, Kevin Gerhardt, of Sacramento, died Sunday because of the heat, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.

Of the seven, five deaths occurred in Oregon—not the desert-like landscape of eastern Oregon though, but Multnomah County, with its lakes and rivers and relatively close proximity to the Pacific Ocean (I find this odd, and wonder if there’s more to the story).

One was a motorcyclist who died in Death Valley…and should be attributed to stupidity. Death Valley has been extremely hot much longer than we have been using natural resources to greatly improve our quality and length of life.

Putting the deaths into perspective:

Over three million people die in the U.S. each year, which equates to around 8,000 per day, and in a few weeks of heat this summer, we get a big story on seven deaths as “possibly being heat-related,” as it serves as fuel to the fire to continue the push to destroy industries that greatly improve our quality and length of life. (Of course, we don’t ever learn if the people had underlying conditions.)

The best estimate of how many people die of heat-related causes each year is around 1,000, roughly three per day—again, this is out of over 8,000 deaths total per day.

How many people died in Chicago and other cities last week because pro-crime DAs, enabled by Democrats, let career criminals roam the street?

How many people die or are harmed because of Democrat policies at the border? Think of the harm and deaths that drugs, human trafficking, and drug trafficking bring. And somehow, the Democrats are focused on a couple degree temperature rise over hundreds of years after an ice age ended.

Also, a whopping 492 people died in storms last year in the U.S. (That is less than two per day.)

Now, what happens if we continue to destroy the quality of life for everyone by eliminating affordable energy, and make them purchase flammable electric cars and appliances? I would expect that number to go up! What would happen when power is knocked out, and no one is allowed a generator? What would happen if hurricanes come, and everyone is stranded because their EVs short-circuited and exploded?

In the United States and Canada, it is estimated that there are more than 40 cold deaths for every heat death, but we rarely, if ever, see headlines seeking to scare the public about cold deaths…because it doesn’t fit the Democrat agenda. From the New York Post:

More people die of cold: Media’s heat-death climate obsession leads to lousy fixes Heat deaths are beguilingly click-worthy, and studies show that heat kills about 2,500 people every year in the United States and Canada. However, rising temperatures also reduce cold waves and cold deaths. Cold restricts blood flow to keep our core warm, increasing blood pressure and killing through strokes, heart attacks and respiratory diseases. Those deaths are rarely reported, because they don’t fit the current climate narrative. Of course, if they were just a curiosity, the indifference might be justified, but they are anything but. Each year, more than 100,000 people die from cold in the United States, and 13,000 in Canada — more than 40 cold deaths for every heat death.

Why would anyone make such an effort to cool the world when a warmer world has been a healthier world?

Does anyone really think that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or anyone else pushing the green agenda can point to evidence that our consumption of oil controls temperatures and storm activity?

How many more people will die needlessly from heat or cold if wind and solar can’t keep up with our power needs? Is this what happened to Kevin Gerhardt, the second dead California man? Here are the details on that one:

The mother of Kevin Gerhardt, the man who died from the heat on Sunday, said his home did not have air conditioning. The 58-year-old from Sacramento was taken from his home to a hospital where he later died, the Sacramento County Coroner’s office said. The high in downtown Sacramento on Sunday was 106 degrees. ‘It seems like a senseless death,’ his mother, Marilyn Sellers, said. ‘He needed to have someplace else to go in the heat wave. And he didn’t.’

Or, could he not afford a unit because the cost of living crisis, ushered in by Democrats, has made life unaffordable for a large portion of Californians?

How many poor and middle class people have been greatly harmed because of skyrocketing prices caused by radical Democrat policies?

Why would anyone vote for Democrats who have been so willing to lie about Trump for eight years, and who have sought to bury the truth of Biden’s lack of mental acuity, for just as long? (And they pretend they are the party of science, truth, and transparency.)

