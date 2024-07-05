Macron officials beaten by ‘young people’ while hanging posters in Paris, authorities won’t say if attackers are migrants until after the election

Sure, the government is supposed to be an apparatus to serve the people, in theory anyway, but if the voters have as much relevant information as possible before they go to the polls? Well, it just might influence them to vote against the mass migration policies of the left, which is what’s driving them to the polls in droves in the first place! Can’t have that now can we?

Kind of like how the government, media, and “51 intelligence experts” all suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story before the American people went to the polls in 2020—it was for our own good of course!

France is currently in the midst of a bitter political fight—they’ve even got deranged topless feminists mopping the ground in protest—as French president Emmanuel Macron’s snap election after the wave conservative victories across Europe hasn’t gone so well thus far. (Monica Showalter previously provided an excellent background on the events leading up to it and an analysis here.)

So, when a “gang” of “young people” violently assaulted a group of government officials allied with Macron while they were out hanging up campaign posters in an area of Paris, everyone’s lips are zipped about who these thugs really are—until after the next round of voting anyway.

Here’s the story, from a report by Thomas Brooke at Remix News yesterday:

A French junior minister and her team were attacked while putting up posters on the campaign trail on Wednesday, resulting in her ending her ground campaign. Government spokesperson and candidate Prisca Thevenot was accosted by four individuals in the western Parisian suburb of Meudon located in Hauts-de-Seine. Thevenot was uninjured, but a member of her team suffered a broken jaw while her deputy Virginie Lanlo was also beaten. … Four suspects have been arrested, including three minors and one adult. No further information regarding the attackers has been published by the authorities. However, numerous journalists and media outlets have suggested the perpetrators were of a migration background and this fact was being deliberately censored over fears it would increase the support for Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella’s Rassemblement National (RN) ahead of the second round of voting in the French legislative elections.

One prominent French journalist reported that one of the attackers was named “Wacim” (an Arabic name), while a major European outlet discovered one of them to be an Ivory Coast national, and the other three have “French citizenship.” Now, just because they’re citizens doesn’t actually mean they’re not foreigners—because of course they’re foreigners.

BBC ran an article just a few hours ago, detailing “fifty violent attacks” that have occurred in French “ahead of crunch vote” and included that assault of Thevenot and her team; according to BBC, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said this violence is coming from people of all political philosophies, the “ultra-left,” the “ultra-right,” and other “political groups.”

Except it’s not; it’s only coming from the “ultra-left” Marxists attacking the conservative candidates, and the migrant Muslims, who just love violence and will attack anyone; which is why Darmanin didn’t provide any examples of alleged “ultra-right” violence, and the authorities and the media won’t give the public the details about Thevenot’s attackers.

More election interference, tyranny, and censorship from the left—but what’s new?

