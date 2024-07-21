« Medicare, Obamacare, and disappearing healthcare | Did the world's largest car company just make the world's biggest blunder? »
July 21, 2024
Looking like a five-run lead
The late Earl Weaver, Hall of Fame manager of the Orioles, once told a journalist that he loved five-run leads.
"Why?" Earl was asked by the journalist.
Because the tying run can never come to the plate. A grand slam can’t tie the game.
Well, don't get cocky but it looks good for the former president and he may have a five-run lead.
This is from Doug Schoen:
Donald Trump may well have sealed the outcome of the 2024 election with a performance on Thursday night in Milwaukee that has largely been unmatched in recent American political history.The former president eschewed the polarization and division that has marked much of his rhetoric in the past. In his speech officially accepting the Republican Party's nomination there were only a couple of references to the 2020 election. Trump was able to hit on key messages when speaking about topics like inflation, and especially immigration, in ways that were compelling and arguably responsive to the fundamental concerns of Americans.I say this not to engage in hyperbole, as I have never been – and am not now – a Trump supporter. But as a political analyst, you have to acknowledge reality. And the reality of this speech was simple: Trump spoke of the American Dream, he spoke of bringing people together, he spoke of helping African-Americans, Hispanics and those who have been left behind.
Mr. Schoen is a smart dude and a Democrat who speaks clearly. He can see the storm coming.
President Trump's speech was too long but the beginning was great and he avoided some of the name-calling of the past. He probably persuaded enough people that he has a better idea than the incumbent.
So does he have Earl Weaver's legendary five-run lead? Earl defended those five-run leads with three-run homers, Gold Glove defense and pitching second to none. I don't know if Mr. Trump will hold the lead but he looks strong and the other side weak and disorganized.
Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, via GetArchive // public domain