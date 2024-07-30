Leaked emails: Royal Navy personnel should not feel ‘compelled’ to wear uniform in public as a ‘lower profile would be more appropriate’

Last Tuesday, British authorities arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a British Army soldier off-duty but in uniform—this week, leaked emails from the Royal Navy reveal that military members are being advised to forgo wearing their uniforms or covering any military insignias in public, because a “lower profile would be more appropriate.”

After the politicians imported the Muslim third world into England, military members now find themselves in enemy territory in their own homeland.

From Steven Edington’s new report at GB News out this morning:

On 26 July Royal Navy officers were sent an email following the stabbing of an off-duty military officer discussing guidance around wearing uniforms outside of military bases. … ‘There is no ban on the wearing of uniform in public, but personnel should not feel compelled to wear it outside MOD establishments when common sense says a lower profile would be more appropriate,’ the memo continued. ‘Commanding Officers or Heads of Establishment are to provide guidance on what is appropriate for their local circumstances.’ ‘This could possibly include not wearing uniform outside the place of work; covering uniform and military insignia when commuting to and from work….’

Let’s go through “local circumstances” that obviously demand a “lower profile” for those in military uniform:

Anywhere near a mosque;

All areas of London, but especially districts like Tower Hamlets, Newham, and Waltham Forest;

A halal grocery store;

Meeting with local constituents at a Methodist church (David Amess);

Walking along the London Bridge (don’t want to get run down by terrorists in van and then stabbed);

Outside military barracks in Woolwich (Lee Rigby);

And apparently Taylor Swift-themed birthday parties—there are conflicting accounts out now about the assailant’s background, but three precious children are dead so far, and credible reports say the teenaged stabber is a “newcomer” off a dinghy last year, and counter-terrorism officers are already involved in the investigation according to the authorities. Listener discretion advised, but below is an account from a reported eyewitness:

In the wake of the stabbing, some responded to the tragedy like this:

Now, this certainly isn’t to make a pro-war argument for the Western invasion into third world Muslim dumpster nations like Afghanistan and Iraq, but if we for a moment set aside the politicians with their greedy, ulterior ambitions and motivations and just focus on the fact that ordinary British citizens have made the ultimate sacrifice, and brothers and fathers and sisters and mothers never came home after more than a decade of dying in the desert, we see what a disgrace this manufactured migration movement really is—British military forces have spent the better part of the 21st century giving their lives in service of their nation and their kinsmen, warring against a culture that is thoroughly violent and disgusting, and now those barbarians have been invited to set up shop inside the Brits’ own home.

Here’s this, also from Edington:

Harrison Pitt, a senior editor at The European Conservative and a political commentator at the New Culture Forum, said: ‘In a unified national culture, walking the streets while wearing the uniform of the British armed forces would be one of the proudest activities it is possible to imagine.’ ‘It is a testament to the damage wrought by diversity and multiculturalism that this simple blessing can no longer be taken for granted.’

The politicians of the West colluded to open the borders and destroy our civilization, using progressive buzzwords like “diversity” and “multiculturalism” and as Pitt calls out, these policy influences have only brought oppression and death—the muezzin call to “prayer” is the death knell for Western civilization and its people.

