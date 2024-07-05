Islamists and leftists celebrate Independence Day in NYC by burning the American flag

Even as young people across America are being prosecuted for daring to desecrate the “Pride” crosswalks proliferating in leftist cities, the Hamas/leftist crowd continues to revel in its constitutional right to free speech, which includes burning the American flag on Independence Day. During a New York protest, there were plenty of “Palestinian” flags, which stand for genocide and subjugation, but the only American flags were used as fire starters.

The protest in New York’s Washington Square Park wasn’t large, but it was fervent. It also perfectly exemplified the coming together of Islamism and leftism in a toxic brew that, if allowed to grow unchecked, will destroy everything in its path:

A braying mob of around 100 anti-Israel protesters spent Independence Day burning American flags and chanting “Burn it down!” in Washington Square Park, part of a coordinated “Flood Manhattan for July 4th” demonstration. At least one person was arrested, cops said, but they did not disclose the charges the alleged perpetrator was facing. [snip] Keffiyeh-wearing photographers brought their lenses in close to capture the flag desecration as chants of “Free free free Palestine” and “Burn it down” echoed throughout the park.

The above report, while accurate, is too dry. It doesn’t capture the passion driving these anti-American, antisemitic protestors:

This is not a video from the 1938 Kristallnacht in Germany.



This is a video from July 4th Independence Day in New York as a terrifying mob march through the streets waving flames in a show of force against Jews.



pic.twitter.com/cVc8Xa3Xk3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 5, 2024

Leftist pro-Palestine rioters are marauding through Manhattan in an anti-Fourth of July direct action. They’re urging for a violent leftist revolution in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/LSl6DTtBAL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2024

This is what July 4th looked like this year at the birthplace of our nation.



Welcome to Multicultural America.



pic.twitter.com/baQaqnUxWH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 5, 2024

By the way, while what was happening in New York was terrifying, especially for Jews who know exactly what Hamas will do if it catches them, at least one other leftist proudly burned our flag, secure in the knowledge that there would be no consequences:

It’s OK Lady! I signed my name on the dotted line for you too. pic.twitter.com/HS5pUZlp6p — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 5, 2024

While American flags are there for the burning, just as they are in Tehran, there still are sacred symbols in America that cannot be desecrated. Those symbols are the “Pride” iconography, whether it appears on flags, banners, chalk-written graffiti, or crosswalks. Those who blaspheme these symbols do not have free speech rights. Instead, they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law:

Dylan Brewer, a Florida teenager, was arrested & charged with felony criminal mischief over $1000 after police say he committed 'intentional vandalism' by spinning his tires out on a gay pride crosswalk



If this had been an American Flag he'd be hailed as a hero. The two tiered… pic.twitter.com/8mD4R6m11E — Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) February 14, 2024

These three teens in the video are facing felony charges for leaving scooter marks on the Pride flag painted on a street in Spokane, WA.



This is completely absurd! pic.twitter.com/NdeeQfIDIX — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 11, 2024

BREAKING: Police in St Petersburg, FL have arrested 18-year-old Christian Maier on charges of felony criminal mischief for doing donuts on the pride mural painted in middle of the road pic.twitter.com/KMBScxxv7v — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024

All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others—and we’re being force-fed this hierarchy as quickly as possible. The LGBTQ+ colors on the ground are not proud liberation statements. They are honeypots intended to identify and trap the less equal animals.

Remember to vote in November. Every election, from dog catcher on up, matters.

