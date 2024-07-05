« On the 4th of July weekend, San Diego's beaches are still like swimming in a Mexican toilet
July 5, 2024

Islamists and leftists celebrate Independence Day in NYC by burning the American flag

By Andrea Widburg

Even as young people across America are being prosecuted for daring to desecrate the “Pride” crosswalks proliferating in leftist cities, the Hamas/leftist crowd continues to revel in its constitutional right to free speech, which includes burning the American flag on Independence Day. During a New York protest, there were plenty of “Palestinian” flags, which stand for genocide and subjugation, but the only American flags were used as fire starters.

The protest in New York’s Washington Square Park wasn’t large, but it was fervent. It also perfectly exemplified the coming together of Islamism and leftism in a toxic brew that, if allowed to grow unchecked, will destroy everything in its path:

A braying mob of around 100 anti-Israel protesters spent Independence Day burning American flags and chanting “Burn it down!” in Washington Square Park, part of a coordinated “Flood Manhattan for July 4th” demonstration.

At least one person was arrested, cops said, but they did not disclose the charges the alleged perpetrator was facing.

[snip]

Keffiyeh-wearing photographers brought their lenses in close to capture the flag desecration as chants of “Free free free Palestine” and “Burn it down” echoed throughout the park.

The above report, while accurate, is too dry. It doesn’t capture the passion driving these anti-American, antisemitic protestors:

By the way, while what was happening in New York was terrifying, especially for Jews who know exactly what Hamas will do if it catches them, at least one other leftist proudly burned our flag, secure in the knowledge that there would be no consequences:

While American flags are there for the burning, just as they are in Tehran, there still are sacred symbols in America that cannot be desecrated. Those symbols are the “Pride” iconography, whether it appears on flags, banners, chalk-written graffiti, or crosswalks. Those who blaspheme these symbols do not have free speech rights. Instead, they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law:

All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others—and we’re being force-fed this hierarchy as quickly as possible. The LGBTQ+ colors on the ground are not proud liberation statements. They are honeypots intended to identify and trap the less equal animals.

Remember to vote in November. Every election, from dog catcher on up, matters.

Image: X screen grab.

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com