Is the United Kingdom on the verge of its own Independence Day?

The British election is being held today, and Nigel Farage’s reform party seems to be on the verge of a historic victory. As in other parts of Europe, the citizens of the United Kingdom have tired of their elite policies that are turning their countries over to people from the Middle East and Africa, people who do not share the common people’s values and are breaking their systems.

England, like America, has labored for a long time under two political parties that are essentially identical. They rejoice under different names (Labour and Tory) and use different rhetoric, but they’re effectively identical in practice: Big government and unlimited immigration from countries that do not share British values.

For many years, the British have been shouldering the burden of those policies. However, they’re noticing that their systems, especially their beloved National Health Service, are breaking, and their social compact is tattered.

Vast swaths of England look like Pakistan:

A group of Muslims pray in the street in London & show who is boss. They respond to the imam's words with "Allah Akbar".



I assumed major civil strife was 20-30 years away, I'll change that to 10-20. The govt is too short termist & too cowardly to do anything of substance. pic.twitter.com/h5ExXIGzWp — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) October 18, 2023

Everyone's favourite part of London, Green Street, Forest Gate, East London the home of Anjem Choudary. I even heard someone speak English.



That rubbish is going to attract the rats and mice., pic.twitter.com/kb1p1z34bc — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) April 10, 2024

It looks like Islamabad but it is London Upton Park, Green Street, where Muslim immigrants dominate and the presence of native English people is close to zero. pic.twitter.com/V9Fv2aqRhb — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 10, 2024

Islam Conquers the United Kingdom



During a rally for Hamas outside Downing Street in London, Islamic soldiers stopped for Maghrib prayer...



Does the naive West even realize that the Maghrib prayer contains Surah Al-Fatiha, which is one of the most anti-Christian and… pic.twitter.com/KY9oV5Pkr6 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 18, 2023

Birmingham Shareef.



This is crazy.



You're driving down the road and there in the horizon is ... a HUGE brand new masjid going to open this #Ramadan mA



So amazing to see Islam so visible... may Brit Muslims continue to be blessed to share Islam & live it with their neighbors. pic.twitter.com/JPrLWIADya — Hasib Noor - حسيب المدني (@hasibmn) February 24, 2019

Naturally, there’s the virulent antisemitism that comes with a country’s Islamisization:

I would like to thank the London @metpoliceuk who I believe saved my life from certain death on Saturday, when I was attacked by the supporters of terrorist organisations such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic's IRGC. One of these pro-Palestinian protesters threatened… pic.twitter.com/1FuOTUgUEY — Vahid Beheshti (@Vahid_Beheshti) October 16, 2023

Inspired by #Hamas, Britstanis in #London are calling for jihad against Jews. Worried about #Gaza? Keep a close watch on 'Londonistan.' British passport-holding radicals in local mosques are pushing not only for jihad against Jews and defending Hamas' attacks on Israeli children… pic.twitter.com/YWcH3slJ5W — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) December 14, 2023

While ordinary Brits may have no great love for Jews or Israel, this type of thing goes too far.

In addition to taking over the streets, Islamists are also taking over British politics. As always, I distinguish between good people who are Muslim and people who are radical Islamists, seeking a total caliphate conquest, complete with the end of all liberty, including forced conversions and the subjugation and often murder of all non-Muslims.

The issue, of course, is values, and that’s where Nigel Farage’s UK party comes into play. It currently appears that Reform UK, which is about ending unlimited immigration and restoring traditional British norms, is about to wipe out the Tories. In the short term, this is good for the Labour Party. However, as Paul Joseph Watson makes clear, the Tories are functionally indistinguishable from the Labour Party. They need to go:

Yes, Labour will win but it will be out very soon because its policies will be even more disastrous than the Tory’s policies have been. The government will fall, an election will be called, and, with luck, Reform UK will be there to pick up the pieces.

Of course, as Watson notes in his video, both the Labourites and the Tories are going all-out to attack Reform UK as the second coming of Hitler. However, what should be the death blow to that line of attack is the amazing speech that the Muslim tech millionaire, Zia Yusuf, gave at a rally for Reform UK—a party he’s substantially funded:

This is a Muslim man of Pakistani origin who is speaking up for core British values and against the unlimited immigration that is destroying his country economically and socially. He’s not speaking in terms of race. He’s talking about liberty—and the fact that the British Uniparty (just like the American Uniparty) is anti-liberty.

Because England holds its election on a single day, requires voter ID, has paper ballots, and places limits on mail-in ballots, the election results will be known quickly, and they will be accurate. By tomorrow night, it won’t matter whether Labour wins. What will matter is whether the venerable Tory party is deservedly wiped out and a new, liberty-oriented, English-values Reform UK party rises in its place.

