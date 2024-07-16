Hopes rises from the ashes of the day a ‘conspiracy theory’ turned deadly

The biggest “conspiracy theory” out there has been promoted for years by a whole slew of Democrats on the far left, including Joe Biden. Phrased in many ways, it boils down to this: “Trump is Hitler!”

Saturday’s slaughter at a presidential campaign stop in Butler, Pennsylvania, resulted from that Big Lie.

One local man was shot to death, two others were hospitalized in critical condition, and the leading presidential candidate was spared injury or death only through miraculous intervention.

You did not have to be an Old Testament prophet or The Amazing Kreskin to have predicted where all the fiery rhetoric from the Left was going to lead. Even The Babylon Bee stated the obvious within hours after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump:

Party That Called Trump 'Hitler' For 8 Years Shocked As Someone Tries To Assassinate Him https://t.co/9zTv1SsnMc pic.twitter.com/Wr5BNapizb — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 13, 2024

Leftists are nothing if not disciplined adherents to commandments that run counter to the Bible’s famous “Ten.” Saul Alinsky, like Joseph Goebbels, fashioned rules and regulations for tyrants and rabble-rousers to follow to stir up chaos and disorder. Chief among these regulations is accusing your opponent of doing the very thing that you yourself are doing.

This diversionary tactic has been most apparent these past eight years by laying upon the shoulders of Trump and his supporters charges of promoting hate speech, division, and violence. In fact, Americans were warned that democracy itself was in danger of being blown apart by MAGA, a movement whose very name, spelled out, they cannot bring themselves to utter: “Make America Great Again.” Their twist to MAGA? Don’t focus on what you think is positive. Absorb what we tell you: MAGA is code for racism and sexism and white supremacy.

The true good, the left will tell you, is that equity has replaced equality; DEI excludes intolerant Conservative Christians; boys-as-girls are proudly breaking female sports’ records; jailing political dissenters shows we are tough on the First Amendment; bestowing leniency to violent criminals by handcuffing law enforcement officers reflects compassion; and propping open the southern border displays our magnanimous generosity to people of every race, creed, color, and violent inclination.

One thing that the left did not count upon was the Hand of God. And how could they? They don’t believe in a Loving God who not only exists but is still involved in the affairs of men and women—and of individual nations. The only indication that the left has even the slightest interest in any Supreme Being is when they curse His name.

But Saturday evening’s tragedy in Pennsylvania proclaimed loud and clear that there may yet be hope for a future America that “comes to its senses,” like the prodigal son, and turns back to God, the compassionate father.

It appears that President Trump himself has been stirred in a whole new direction. He sails into this week’s GOP convention with plans to scrap his original, feisty-rhetoric acceptance speech to deliver a message of unity to this incredibly divided nation.

And that alone should become as iconic as the now-famous AP photo of a bloodied but still defiant Donald Trump, which is reminiscent of another famous AP photo from 79 years ago (and see the sculpture here):

If this nation and its leaders and citizens can wise up enough to embrace the truth and blow past the conspiracy theories, we can, once again, become that beacon of hope not only for our own people but for those across the world “longing to be free.”

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection, Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”

Image: X screen grab.