Here’s the ‘George’ that Joe Biden is most like

It is utterly unfathomable to anyone occupying the realm of reality, but the liberal intelligentsia and some Dem party leaders are trying to elevate Joe Biden to the exalted status of George Washington. In fact, he has more in common with Georgie Porgie.

Admittedly, Georgie Porgie, from the popular nursery rhyme, was a rotund fella whom most historians agree represents Prince Regent George IV of Great Britain (later George IV). Whereas Georgie could amply fill out his royal robes, Biden is an empty suit. Beyond their contrasting physical appearances, however, they share some noteworthy attributes.

For example, the pivotal line from the nursery rhyme is that Georgie “Kissed the girls and made them cry.” This references the Prince Regent’s lascivious propensities, which could be unwelcome by his ill-fated mistresses, or anyone of the fairer sex receiving his amorous affections.

The comparison with creepy Joe is obvious, whose unwelcome pawing and sloppy smooching of ladies large and small makes them “cry.” Quite literally in the case of this very young lady in training, whose repulsion at Biden’s gross nibbling was disturbing. I don’t think even Georgie Porgie could have elicited such fright as did Sloppy Joe.

Biden also made the grown-up “girls” cry. Multiple women have accused nauseating Biden of inappropriately invading their personal space. And Georgie Porgie himself would have likely smirked when Sloppy Joe nearly kissed a woman at a White House event -- it wasn’t Jill.

The comparisons don’t end there. Indeed, George IV’s rule was tainted by scandal and financial extravagance. His ministers considered him to be “selfish, unreliable and irresponsible.” That sure sounds a lot like Joe Biden.

So does this: Georgie was reputedly at the “rear of the class when badges for courage and bravery were handed out.” Joe was also at the rear, finishing, per this story, 76th out of 85. Since this is so contrary to Joe’s warped world of “truthiness,” his lowly ranking deserves corroboration, which is here.

Yep, Georgie was chubby, and Biden is skinny, but here’s another similarity: just as Biden was a feckless figurehead, George IV also demonstrated a lack of interest in daily governing.

The conspirators who covered up Joe Biden’s lack of humanity, dignity, decency, and acuity now assert he is like George Washington? Pardon my exasperation, but give me a break from your broken reality!

Image: William Heath