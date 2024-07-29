Guerrilla violence in South Africa is a prelude of what’s coming to the US

Will Tanner, one of the main minds behind the outlet The American Tribune, issued an ominous warning on X, directed toward American citizens: The rural violence experienced by the minority white civilian population (<7%)in South Africa at the hands of guerrilla thugs has already made landfall in the United States, and it’s fixing to get much, much worse.

And, where else would you expect ground zero in this saga of anarcho-tyranny—a stage of government dysfunction in which the state can “ruthlessly” legislate and penalize trivial matters but is hopelessly incapable of fulfilling its actual duty and guaranteeing inalienable rights— but the former (southern) border, de facto dissolved by the Biden-Harris regime and their coterie of progressive Democrats keen to foster dystopian terrors; cartel members are now using “signal jammers” to sabotage communications and prevent any type of response from law enforcement as they carry out their criminal activities:

And here is the video, which comes from the CJNG cartel in Mexico, one of those empowered by Biden's open border: pic.twitter.com/12f64SyrMm — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) July 28, 2024

Imagine being an American rancher with land along the border, finding yourself under attack from cartel members intent on taking your property or the lives of you and your family, and you have no way to call for help because the sicarios are using signal jammers; instead you’re utterly alone, just like the white farmers of South Africa who have been raped, beaten, and killed by ruthless criminals in nearly identical situations. (I’ve written on the signal jammers being used in South African assaults here, and more of the situation at large here and here.)

Remember 77-year-old Alejo Garza Tamez? Tamez was a brave Mexican rancher who refused to acquiesce to the demands of Los Zetas cartel members, and made a very Alamo-like last stand on his property when they returned up 24 hours later to seize the property by force—he had ordered his farm workers to take the day off and fought alone, answered the demand for surrender with bullets killing four attackers in self-defense and wounding another two before he eventually died in the firefight.

What about this story, from Breitbart News in November?

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Ranch in Mexican Border City Turned into Cartel Killing Field The gruesome discovery took place this week in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, after the activist group “Amor Por Los Desaparecidos” received an anonymous tip that there were human remains on a ranch on the western part of the city. The ranch is located along the highway that connects Reynosa with Nuevo Laredo. The Gulf Cartel seized the property from the owners by force. The group works to find the remains of the thousands of individuals who the Gulf Cartel has abducted in recent years. Their activities this year alone led to the discovery of 16 mass graves in Reynosa alone.

The property was “seized… from the owners by force.”

Or this, from an article at The New York Times this past February?

A Family Ranch, Swallowed Up in the Madness of the Border Desperate migrants. Cartel violence. It’s all happening in the Chiltons’ backyard.

But, it goes past the border too; back in December, mainstream outlets reported that “South American gangs” were using signal jammers during burglaries in high-end homes:

Gangs from South America use security jammers to break in to expensive homes across country: police Police said they are highly functional and well-trained. A police official described the crews, which are believed to consist of four to six people, as highly functional and well-trained.

Are these thieves armed? I don’t see why they wouldn’t be.

If this development in open border drama isn’t just the greatest case for the right to keep and bear personal arms, then I don’t know what is.

