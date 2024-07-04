French ‘feminists’ don skirts, go topless, and start mopping the floors in protest of the ‘far-right’ winning at the ballot box

Nudity warning, but this video perfectly sums up the utter stupidity that’s apparently a shared trait between leftist women in the West:

French Feminists go Topless at Eiffel Tower to protest against Far Right before the first round of elections 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1eM8S3oJLJ — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 30, 2024

They’ve got their bare boobs out, doing “housework” in a skirt and heels, looking cute enough with their makeup, all without the financial stability and safety net of a provider husband because…they’re mad about electoral results. Seriously, if you’re going to become a cliché male fantasy, at least get the serious benefits that a man brings to the table as a partner. Why give all that up for nothing in exchange?

If the relationship between men and women is all so gross and transactional, as leftist feminism routinely implies, then this little stunt just goes to show how truly incompetent leftist women are when they come to the bargaining table. Leftist feminism accuses men of being pigs who “only want one thing” which means any woman who adopts such an ideology and then acts like the woman epitomizes stupidity—a more intelligent woman would use that knowledge, and her femininity, to her advantage.

Shouldn’t embracing the “traditional wife” role be the dangling carrot to getting the benefits of a “traditional husband” role? The dynamic promoted by traditional conservatism, or the “far-right,” assumes that men are to be monogamous providers, loving and cherishing their wives, and this is objectively a good deal for a woman. You can work but you don’t have to, and you have a man to protect you physically, emotionally, and financially. It goes without saying that infidelity, neglect, or abuse are of course immoral behaviors, and would not be considered an accurate and good reflection of the traditional conservative male role—which is what these leftist feminists cling to when making their specious cases for progressive leftism.

I wasn’t the the only one taken aback by the irony though; OutKick’s Clay Travis said this on X:

French feminists are mopping topless to protest right wing success in elections. Finally a protest I can support.

Seriously, no wonder they don’t get anywhere in life, because they hand out the only things they have to offer, with no expectation of receiving anything valuable in return. I mean, this is the culture that considers a guy a “gentleman” if he pays for the abortion after he knocks you up instead of ghosting you completely—what a low bar. If you act like a cheap whore, you’re going to get treated like a cheap whore.

What’s sad is that you know these women either didn’t have fathers, or any fathers they may have had weren’t strong male figures who protected their innocence, and told their little girls they loved them. Case in point:

Parenting and being present matters pic.twitter.com/y6eOe5txls — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) May 14, 2024

(A “body count” is the new term for notches on a bedpost.)

How dumb are leftist women? Infinitely dumb, until proven otherwise.

Image: Surv1v4l1st, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.