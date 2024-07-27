FBI's Strzok-Page lovebirds get $1.2 million because they’re so special

If you are a Democrat bureaucrat who spends his time at the FBI, not doing his job of going after criminals, but instead violating the Hatch Act while campaigning for Hillary and seeking to destroy Trump, and you get caught, you won’t be punished. Nope — the taxpayers will be screwed again by paying your high pension and giving you a kickback of $1.2 million.

Justice Dept. settles with ex-FBI officials Strzok, Page over leak of anti-Trump texts The Justice Department has agreed to settle claims by former senior FBI special agent Peter P. Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who had sued saying the government violated their privacy rights when it leaked their politically charged text messages criticizing Donald Trump. Strzok’s attorneys say he will receive a $1.2 million settlement. Terms for Page were not disclosed. Strzok and Page said they were illegally targeted for retribution by the Trump administration after the FBI investigated Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

If you are a high-level FBI official, you can also use a fake dossier paid for by Democrats as you commit perjury to the FISA court to illegally spy on Trump. There will be no repercussions.

If you are Merrick Garland or any other Biden official who continually lies to Congress or refuses to comply with subpoenas, you are special. The media certainly don’t care.

If you are a president who has illegally taken and mishandled classified documents, you are above the law because you are old and incompetent, but remember: you supposedly are competent enough to still be president.

But if you happen to be a Republican who supports Trump or challenges an election, you will be treated like a terrorist.

And if your name is Trump, you will be convicted as a felon for classifying legal payments as legal payments, and a worthless V.P. will continually say she is a prosecutor running against a felon.

And you had better not be someone who thinks you have freedom to turn down a vaccine. You will get fired.

I wonder why the public thinks there are two systems of justice.

And the media continue to lie that the Biden Justice Department is not politicized, and no one is above the law.

I hope the voting public won’t fall for this level of propaganda in another election. If they do, America is done. It is committing suicide from within.

