False pride

Pride.

Everyone is so proud. So damn proud!

We just came through Pride Month. Pride parades, celebrations, commercials, and notices were ubiquitous, everywhere, like drag queens. And not just where you might expect them, either.

It seemed nary a crosswalk, sports team, business, or email was unadorned by some form of acknowledgement or touting of the LGBTQ community.

So proud! Couldn’t be any prouder of our gender (whatever it is today) or sexuality!

Because that is what matters, what is really at the very heart of who we are, right? And that’s why they want to make sure youngsters are involved, as well. The younger the better. The younger, the prouder!

Hunter Biden is proud. And therefore defiant. And his dad, the president, claims he is “the smartest man I know.” And who would know better than Old Joe? No wonder Hunter is proud.

Dr. Jill Biden is proud, too. Of her husband. She exclaimed to him (of his recent debate performance) “You answered every question … !”

Well, sort of … and not at all well, but, hey, ice cream and a gold star for the commander-in-chief.

The pro-Hamas students on every campus are also proud. They are in-your-face proud. So proud of supporting the Hamas terrorists that many chanted “We are Hamas!”

NBC was once so proud its slogan was “Proud as a peacock!” It was so proud, in fact, that it spun off a new channel named Peacock. And the Peacock network has shows like “Queer As Folk,” “Queer Planet,” and “TransAmerica.”

All in its “LGBTQIA+ Collection.”

You know who else is proud? Nearly everyone! Muslims, feminists, Native Americans, “educators,” “journalists,” the polyamorous, etc.

Everyone but straight, white, male Christians. And why should they be proud, anyway? The younger ones have been kicked out of the military … and the older ones branded “domestic terrorists.”

No pride for you!

I mean there is only so much pride to go around, right?

I can’t remember, does pride cometh — or goeth — before the fall?

Oh well. Probably doesn’t matter.

Image: Ted Eytan, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0