Fake: That claim that the offensive Olympics 'Last Supper' mockery was merely homage to Greek gods

What an ugly mess the Olympics is making of its insults to the world's two billion-plus Christians whose cash and attention it seeks.

Following the mockery of Christianity at the Paris opening ceremonies by a group of drag queens, first came a sorry-not-sorry apology put on by the Paris organizers of the Olympics, and then the International Olympic Committee:

Wake up babe, the IOC just dropped their “I’m sorry you were offended” apology. pic.twitter.com/YRewh5nXOi — Ryan Selkis (d/acc) 🇺🇸 (@twobitidiot) July 28, 2024

It was denounced as inadequate by prominent bishops, who could see that they were blaming the offended, or in any case, who know bee ess when they see it.

After that, there was the claim from the left that Christians were all just reading it wrong, the show-biz bacchanal intended to mock the Last Supper was really just a tribute to the Greek gods -- you know, Olympics, Greeks -- so touchy Christians were all just reading it wrong.

Now that's fallen apart.

The social media posts of the actors involved before the event tell a different story:

Apparently Barbara Butch is the creature playing Christ in the special Olympics opening ceremony.



This is an instagram post of hers after the performance.



I am not entertaining any more claims that this was a Greek Dionysus homage or whatever. pic.twitter.com/eSiSrKOiPf — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 27, 2024

They have been trying to erase them, but the Internet is forever.

Not only have they told us they hate Christians with this sorry drama, they've tried to gaslight us that it's all in our heads.

What a nasty, dishonest organization this is, not even being able to admit a mistake, let alone use common sense about who their audience is.

