Faith and fortitude is the beginning of great change for America

As the Left grows more confident of its sway upon our country, it also becomes less mindful of the growing pushback from the American people; its ugly vulnerability is in open view. Their “values” have decayed into a chimera—the vile Olympic ceremonies and Harris’s role models at her “rallies” are current cases in point.

Furthermore, as a federal priority against the people, the administrative state, a.k.a., The Swamp, has burgeoned into a lawless fifth estate, branching out to spy on us, opening our borders, and grabbing, every which way, “powers,” far beyond our wildest expectations. (The Founders were not unaware of these dangers—see their separation of powers, largely dissed in current practice.) Joe Biden’s recent foray into bruising the Supreme Court for his own personal aims against Trump, of course to protect himself, is yet another example.

Which leaves the American people…where? Well, where we have always been—in our homes, doing our jobs, biding our time, and increasingly confident that the federal government, and its obliging state media arm, are our biggest enemies.

It’s timely to consider the rise and fall of communist and socialist regimes; we may yet see one of these “rises.” Of the three women befriended by my mother in the 1950s in D.C., attracted to their grace and steadiness, all three had separately fled from the then-communist regimes in Hungary and Czechoslovakia. If they had stayed in Eastern Europe, they would have been killed. They had lost family (murdered) and fortune. All three had a certain quality—they, their families, and friends, had all endured the worst of oppressive, heartless systems, and all felt blessed to have survived and “gotten out.” To them, U.S. citizenship was the ultimate blessing of their lives. Melania Trump, in her amazingly tranquil steadfastness, reminds me of these three women—for similar reasons. Melania is quite clear about what it means to be an American. She is not afraid to thank God for that.

So, okay, what if we do get—in the fullness of time—a uniparty, say a newly minted “Democratic” party—or socialism or communism for real? What if we are forced into the same experiences as our fellow-citizens who have lost their God-given liberties? They’ve been killed, imprisoned, scorned, and hated by what is becoming—in one of the spectacularly consistent ironies of these brutish progressive systems—the ruling class. A total reversal of “America the Free” (as it is not even now) would be earth-shaking for us and felt around the world. Our miseries challenge us every moment. We feel the tickling of their hateful whips, we see their tasteless delusions multiplying, we sense the tremors of fear of them even in our beloved countryside.

Just to be clear, everything, each iota of the Obama/Biden/Harris agenda, along with every work of its ugly administrative state, is blatantly unconstitutional. Will the Bill of Rights survive? When our illiterate youth do not even know what is the Bill of Rights—having had a lousy public education—is there really any hope?

Yes, there is. Even if it is over, it will not be “over.” Our hope lies in reclaiming the Judeo-Christian faith that empowers every single document for liberty, the same one that our founders so extraordinarily deployed to get America on its feet. The Left hates this Jewish/Christian thing, because of course they do. Faith in God makes demands upon our morals, our respectfulness, our consciences, and our souls; those spoiled by prideful ways and erring wills simply cannot stomach. Yes, there are other belief systems, and we have no argument with them. But America was not founded nor made great on “other” belief systems. If you pull the Founders’ faith and fortitude, you pull the rug.

What patriotic Americans—millions strong—feel now is the tickling of the Left’s whip on our legs, but “they” have just begun. We will and must now take the offense, and have faith, not fear. We need far more from our elected leaders from now on—and quickly. They need to understand that when our country’s virtue just comes down to the American people, decisions will be taken out of federal hands.

The American people have been taking it, fast and hard, from Biden/Harris Inc. since 2020—and from Obama for eight years beforehand, of very much the same. It is important that we do not abandon the fray. It is important that we play offense and stand firm. We hope to be at the beginning of a big turning towards the good. We must hold our strength close, act in faith, and be ready to effect that good change.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.