Donald Trump understands war

War...huh…yeah…what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.

This song caught my attention as a young man growing up in the seventies. Had a great tune, powerful energy, but most importantly invoked a “feeling” about war in general.

Much ink has been spilt discussing Joe Biden’s horrible debate performance and the media’s universal denunciation, but sadly, some critical policy distinctions have been overlooked. None is more important than the question of war — the Ukraine war in particular.

Trump spelled out his take on war at a CNN Townhall last year:

CNN Spokeshole: “Would you give Ukraine weapons and funding?” Trump: “If I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day. 24 hours. I’ll meet with Putin. I’ll meet with Zelenskyy. They both have weaknesses and strengths, and within 24 hours that war will be settled.” CNN Spokeshole: “Do you want Ukraine to win this war?” Trump: “I don’t think in terms of winning and losing.” CNN Spokeshole: “Could you say if you want Ukraine or Russia to win the war?” Trump: “I want everybody to stop dying! They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying.”

In the debate Thursday night, President Trump again stated,

I will have that war settled between Putin and Zelenskyy as President-Elect, before I take office on January 20th. I’ll have that war settled.

Hubris? Boastfulness? Possibly a little, but there is no doubt in my mind that he means exactly what he stated, and there is historical precedent for his proclamation. Recall the Iran hostage crisis and Jimmy Carter’s fecklessness in getting our hostages returned or rescued.

Fifty-three American diplomats and citizens were held hostage in Iran for 444 days, from November 4, 1979 to their release on January 20, 1981. January 20, 1981, you might recall, was the day that Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as the 40th president of the United States.

Peace through strength means two things.

One: Don’t want none, don’t start none. No new wars were started during Donald Trump’s term. Donald Trump exuded power and authority. Putin, Xi, Rocket-man, the Iranian mullahs — they respected Donald Trump. They likely feared Donald Trump. As President Trump states, Russia took Ukrainian land during Barack Obama’s term and Joe Biden’s term. The Russians didn’t take any land during his term. Putin knew better.

Two: Mess with the bull, and you’ll get the horns. The United States has (or had) the greatest fighting force ever assembled. Although we should not seek war, if it’s a just cause, and more particularly in defense of our country and/or our assets, we should execute that war as brutally and effectively as possible.

Donald Trump understands war. He understands our adversaries. And, sadly, he understands the influence that our military-industrial complex has in influencing our involvement in foreign entanglements.

Donald Trump asks: war, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing!

