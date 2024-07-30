Don't be surprised if there is a Walz on the ticket

As we wait for the Vice President's VP selection, the money is on Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. On paper it makes sense. In reality, what's in it for Josh? Why not wait for 2028 and run after getting reelected big? He may be forced to accept the invitation, but I wouldn't be surprised to hear the governor say that he has a lot of work to do in Pennsylvania.

Down in Arizona, Senator Mark Kelly comes across as a reasonable man. Who doesn't love an astronaut? However, this spaceman may have a hard time explaining what he was doing owning a Chinese balloon company. Bad timing after a Chinese balloon flew over the country not long ago.

Back to Governor Shapiro. there is a sexual harassment story floating in the press. The governor is entitled to due process and that's that. Nevertheless, the anti-Israeli wing of the Democrat will milk this story as much as possible. They don't want a pro-Israel Jew on the ticket and they will do whatever it takes.

So that takes us to Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota. He is a liberal and meets the "we need a white male" on the ticket criteria. He also has the gun control and abortion rights talking points down. He will deliver Minnesota.

So I don't know if I'm right. However, the astronaut has a balloon problem and there is talk of sexual harassment in Harrisburg. Walz may end up as the best choice.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Lorie Shaull