Does a viral video show Biden revealing his inner racist? No, but the bad visual will stick.

Old age often reduces people to a few core characteristics. For example, a formerly vibrant, funny, and charming person with an angry edge may become an angry old person. An old person doesn’t have the bandwidth to maintain the other, more positive characteristics. Biden has always had an oozing contempt for minorities, and, as he diminishes with every passing day, it keeps leaking out. That’s why, even though he did not ignore a young black woman, the video that seems to show him doing so is so powerful and so aligned with the Biden racial narrative that it’s going to stick.

Biden’s trajectory when it comes to minorities has been interesting. While Democrats would like to forget it, when he entered Congress in 1973, Biden maintained very cordial relationships with white supremacist Democrats and even called Robert Byrd, a one-time KKK Exalted Cyclops, “one of my mentors.” Before she dropped out of the presidential race in 2019, Kamala Harris excoriated Biden’s record on racial issues in the 1970s.

At the time, Kamala didn’t even mention the fact that, during a 1977 Senate hearing, Joe said that, at the rate blacks were going, “my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.” Biden was actually right about the building power-keg, but the metaphor bespeaks a certain view about blacks...

As the Democrat party abandoned economic Marxism and hitched its wagon to cultural Marxism, Biden morphed into a black person. He was a lifeguard with black kids who faced off against the elusive Corn Pop, marched in Civil Rights parades, held Martin Luther King’s hands as the latter lay dying (okay, I made up that last one), and, most recently, became a black woman:

Biden: “I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman, to serve with a black president”



Biden identifies as a black woman. This could be a game changer, folks.



pic.twitter.com/dlTAeWIenE — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 5, 2024

And yes, I know that was him being a stumble-tongue (and stumble-brain), but his racist statements minorities have been epic:

June 2006: “In Delaware, the largest growth of population is Indian Americans, moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking.”

February 2007: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American [Obama] who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook, man.”

August 2012: “Romney wants to let the - he said in the first hundred days he’s going to let the big banks once again write their own rules, ‘unchain Wall Street.’ They're going to put y’all back in chains.”

August 2019: “Poor kids [i.e., minorities] are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

May 2020: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

August 2020: “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things” (because blacks are an undifferentiated monolith).

June 2021: Hispanics aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re worried they’ll be deported (because all brown-skinned people are illegal aliens).

With that context, look at this viral video of Biden seemingly deliberately bypassing a young black woman desperate for a hug, all so that he could sniff an old lady:

Smitten black girl rejected by Biden who instead stopped to take selfies with old angry white women. pic.twitter.com/iKWM52AMeP — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 5, 2024

The truth is that Biden had already greeted that same young woman earlier, so this wasn’t the dis it seems:

To be 100% fair, Biden did greet her on the way in, despite how awkward it is that he skips over her after his speech. https://t.co/sxXSmz4jbF pic.twitter.com/mk25jA6KrG — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 6, 2024

What matters, though, is that the image of Biden bypassing a young black woman, followed by her manifest disappointment, will stick because it aligns with Biden’s life trajectory. He’s an old white guy from Scranton who lives in a world of negative racial stereotypes and uses blacks as political props.