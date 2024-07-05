Democrats are cycling through Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’s five stages of grief

In the immediate aftermath of the Trump-Biden debate, those who viewed American politics at arm’s length described Biden’s dementia-addled performance as “carnage” and a “shipwreck.”

"Shipwreck" and "carnage": European media gawks at Joe Biden’s debate flop against Donald Trump.https://t.co/tw6Psdzah7 — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) June 28, 2024

In the US, the media could not continue the ruse that Biden had the mental faculties to be president. Even Politico, the media arm of the DNC, published an article describing the debate as a “disaster” that Democrats could not spin.

But for those with a vested interest in Biden’s and the Democrats’ hold on power—many of whom have spent the past four years wallowing in deliberate ignorance about his cognitive decline—the debate performance was a traumatic event with terminal implications. These people are experiencing real grief.

According to psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, people process grief in five stages. All have been on display among progressives since the debate.

Image: Grieving Democrats by AI.

Stage 1: Denial

“The first reaction is denial. In this stage, individuals believe the precipitating event is somehow mistaken, and cling to a false, preferable reality.”

No one exhibits denial more than Dan Goldman (D-NY), who claims that the level of dementia Biden exhibited at the debate is not truly meaningful:

We all have bad nights. But no one is defined by their worst or best night.@JoeBiden’s record of leadership and progress contrasts with Trump’s disastrous presidency, extremism and non-stop lying.



Americans know these two men, and they know President Biden is the right choice. pic.twitter.com/nQYPrg7jek — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) June 29, 2024

And indeed, this denial and panic were generalized throughout the Democrat party:

Biden surrogates wake up to post-debate panic: ‘Can he run for president?’ https://t.co/1LVoOt76je — POLITICO (@politico) June 28, 2024

Stage 2: Anger

“When the individual recognizes that denial cannot continue, they become frustrated, especially at proximate individuals.”

Within 24 hours of Joe’s meltdown on the stage, Jill Biden lashed out at the people who did Joe’s debate prep:

BLAME GAME: Jill Biden is now blaming her husband's closest advisors known as the triumvirate (Ron Klain, Bob Bauer & Anita Dunn) for his pitiful debate performance. Did the sabotage him on purpose or was it merely incompetence? pic.twitter.com/dD6OYkKrxt — @amuse (@amuse) July 1, 2024

And according to James Clyburn, the debate prep team committed the “classic” blunder of “overpreparing” Joe for the debate:

Biden campaign co-chair Jim Clyburn claims Biden's humiliating debate performance was just "a classic example of preparation overload" pic.twitter.com/MOa5idjjSE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2024

Stage 3: Bargaining

“The third stage involves the hope that the individual can avoid a cause of grief.”

Here is television’s Meathead, who sees the oncoming cataclysm and is trying to bargain with Americans to vote for a demented man regardless of what that means for America. “OUR DEMOCRACY” hangs in the balance, don’t you know:

Last night’s debate was a disaster for President Biden. But the choice is still crystal clear: We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy. Not a tough choice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 28, 2024

And not surprisingly, America’s most infamous unindicted felon, Hillary Clinton, was right there with him:

The choice in this election remains very simple.



It's a choice between someone who cares about you—your rights, your prospects, your future—versus someone who's only in it for himself.



I'll be voting Biden. https://t.co/mxkpLIOEux — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 28, 2024

It is not clear whether Pelosi’s reported bargaining is a Babylon Bee satire. It is so hard lately to separate satire from reality:

Nancy Pelosi Says We Must Re-Elect Biden To See If He’s Senile https://t.co/ul1VViRd6T pic.twitter.com/G7rSk4piST — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 5, 2024

Stage 4: Despair

During the fourth stage, the individual despairs at the recognition of their mortality.

Many a tear was shed in the aftermath of the debate for Biden’s political demise and—if one is to believe the histrionics—the death of democracy itself:

It's a sad day in Dem Town🥲.



Biden advocates in the liberal media turn on president and 'weep' following Trump debate: 'I've seen enough' https://t.co/RgplbyxDmW #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) June 28, 2024

Democrat donors are now demanding refunds:

NEW — Biden's campaign manager held a tense call with top donors today, outlining what would happen to the campaign infrastructure should Biden step aside. (In short, the war chest go to Kamala Harris.)



One participant said some donors even asked for refunds for their… — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) July 1, 2024

Alternatively, they’re switching all of their future donations solely to congressional races:

We are now hearing that Democrat donor money is shifting to the House and Senate races. That makes sense. The White House is a lost cause for Democrats. That means we must also double down efforts on House and Senate races. https://t.co/I25jKNZSdh — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) July 3, 2024

Stage 5: Acceptance

In this last stage, individuals embrace mortality or inevitable future, or that of a loved one, or other tragic event.

In this fifth stage, we see that many Democrat lawmakers have accepted the inevitable and are now lining up to call for Biden to step down:

“There are 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives preparing to call for Biden to step aside, according to one House Democratic aide.” https://t.co/gfOOIzHp4U — Ford O'Connell (@FordOConnell) July 3, 2024

To date, only Democrat lawmaker has embraced the inevitable Trump presidency without histrionics, and that was Rep. Jared Golden of Maine:

Pretty remarkable op-ed from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden: "Donald Trump is going to win. And I’m OK with that."

"Unlike Biden and many others, I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system."https://t.co/irvmEclDdf — Sarah Bedford (@sarahcbedford) July 2, 2024

As the entire Democrat Party slowly moves towards acceptance of the reality that Joe is demented and Trump will likely sweep into the presidency, let us shed our own tears that the industrial-scale (and completely justified) schadenfreude we are experiencing cannot be bottled, then savored over time.

I leave you with dementia, Joe, being led off into the sunset by Jill.

