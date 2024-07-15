DEI almost got Trump killed; Fox News censors anti-DEI interview

The Fox News broadcast of post-shooting coverage included a brief live interview of a congressman from Pennsylvania. He justifiably and angrily stated that the head of the Secret Service, a woman, should be fired because she is openly and proudly implementing DEI. He thought it outrageous that she put more emphasis on her DEI hiring than to real protection work. I remember thinking that he had guts to say that on live news TV. My gut was right.

As is the media’s wont, in the next airing of that same interview, Fox had edited out those anti-DEI comments. DEI kills, and almost got Trump killed, yet Fox was wary about someone’s hurt feelings or worse, wary about losing their FCC license for not being woke enough.

In the same Fox News Trump assassination attempt video, you can plainly see after Trump hit the dirt that Trump has a wall of Secret Service agents around him, including two women, one of whom was far shorter than the men and left a “hole” in what was supposed to be an unbroken protective wall of agents. When Trump stood up with the Secret Service “wall” around him, that same female agent tripped several times going down the stairs off the podium while holding on to Trump, fussed with her sunglasses as she tripped, and again left a hole where a second shooter could have penetrated with a well-aimed bullet. She also had problems getting her gun back in her holster after Trump was inside The Beast, safe.

I have no doubt that on some level, some DEI hires in the Secret Service are patently unqualified. DEI could have gotten Trump killed. It MUST stop. I have begged for DEI to DIE several times in this space, to no avail.

Maybe now, after this near assassination, someone will seriously take a close look at the lethality of DEI.

