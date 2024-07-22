Cover-up or staggering incompetence?

Kimberly Cheatle, director of the US Secret Service, claimed that agents were not placed on the rooftop from which an assassin shot at Donald Trump for-- get this-- ”safety” reasons. Say again?!

Cheatle told ABC News on Tuesday that the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks was positioned on Saturday could have posed a risk to agents. What was that?!

She stated: “That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof.” She added, “And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

Image: Internet meme; creator unknown.

You’ve gotta be kidding me! That may be the single most preposterous statement I’ve ever heard. The roof wasn’t dangerous to the 20-year-old kid. And, actually, it is as flat as a roof can be without actually being flat. Roofers spend all day up on roofs that are far, far steeper than the one that scared off Cheatle. So do insurance adjusters. Not to mention Santa. And reindeer.

Moreover, the roof that snipers were positioned on was steeper than the one the Secret Service agents were told not to use. Members of the Secret Service are paid well specifically to put themselves in danger to protect POTUS and others. If, in today’s DEI-besotted service, they aren’t willing—or allowed—to get on a slightly pitched roof, then getting in front of POTUS is certainly “too dangerous,” rendering the whole thing moot.

Turns out, the roof was dangerous…to Trump!

Cheatle’s excuse is akin to a bomb squad leader telling his team that they shouldn’t ride a bicycle without a helmet and elbow pads.

There are only two options here, both disturbing: either this is part of a coverup…or illustrative of mind-blowing incompetence.