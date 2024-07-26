CNN Poll: Nearly 40% of Americans worry about how they’re going to pay their bills under Democrats

Things are so economically sound and good…they’re worse than one of the worst financial crises in American history, the 2008 collapse and the Great Recession of the years following. At least, that’s according to a new poll conducted and published by CNN that revealed nearly forty percent of Americans are worried about their financial future, and how they’re going to afford to maintain their standard of living.

From Matt Egan’s new report at CNN:

39% of Americans worry they can’t pay the bills Many Americans regularly worry they won’t be able to make ends meet. Nearly four in ten (39%) of US adults say they worry most or all of the time that their family’s income won’t be enough to meet expenses, according to a new CNN poll. That’s up from 28% who expressed those concerns in December 2021, and it’s similar to the numbers seen during the Great Recession (37%).

Back up though: The number of Americans stressing about the state of the economy now under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aren’t only “similar” to the numbers seen during the Obama years, but greater than—count on CNN to beat around the bush.

Unsurprisingly, the number of concerned Americans is exacerbated among blacks and Hispanics, and considering they make up a smaller percentage of the American population, it just means they’re disproportionately affected:

Even higher percentages of Latino (52%) and Black (46%) Americans said they’re worried most or all of the time about making ends meet, according to the poll.

If we connect the dots, we can figure out the why behind the discrepancy. The nearly ten million foreign invaders who have flooded into our nation over the past three years, invited, aided, and abetted by the Biden-Harris regime, have taken our jobs, mostly from black and Hispanic Americans—Trump made this exact point in a recent interview, and it was a claim that was backed up by data from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco—so it’s no wonder the numbers are what they are, and why Doanld Trump’s popularity in the black and Hispanic communities continues to soar.

Egan also writes this:

To cope, significant shares of Americans said they are adding side jobs, cutting down on driving and putting more expenses on credit cards. … The CNN poll showed that 35% of adults say they’ve recently had to take on extra work to make ends meet. Even higher percentages of Latinos (52%), Black Americans (44%) and those under the age of 45 (47%) say they’ve taken extra work.

Again, we’re just seeing who bears the brunt of Democrat policies the fastest and the greatest—minorities!

Here’s the last point made my Egan worth mentioning:

‘The grocery store is just outrageous right now. But it’s not just that. Everything has gone up. Clothing. My insurance,’ said Angela Russell, an Ohio resident who works as a program analyst at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). … The typical household is spending $925 more a month to purchase the same goods and services as three years ago, according to Moody’s Analytics. ‘The pressure is real. Everything is so much more expensive than it was four years ago. It’s astronomical what you’re paying,’ said Russell.

Mind you, this is coming from a federal government employee, someone who is bringing home a paycheck that is higher than the average American’s. Here are some numbers for comparison:

According to the Social Security Administration’s data, the average salary in the U.S. is $63,795; the average federal employee salary is $106,642 per year, which works out to around $51 per hour; if we look at the average for a CDC program analyst pay, we find that it ranges between $78k and $117k per year, with the median being $96k.

If more Americans worry about their ability to remain solvent under Biden-Harris than they did during the Great Recession, a statistic overrepresented in minority communities, what does that say about putting Democrats into office? Irresponsible and unacceptable to say the least.

