‘Climate fatigue’ sabotages the ‘net zero’ agenda

A win is a win.

Here’s this, from one of my favorite bloggers, and shared with me by one of AT’s dearest friends:

Climate Fatigue strikes in Ireland: Most people don’t believe it harms them and have no plans to be vegetarian or give up their cars Yet another survey shows most people know what to say when asked banal questions of climate dogma — ‘Yes they are ‘very worried’. But more than half the population don’t believe climate change is going to harm them and they have ‘no intention’ of giving up meat, or their cars or their pets. … This survey gives us (and them) an idea of just how superficial that ‘worry’ is. Apparently the world is going to end, but 6 out of 10 people are not going to give up their cars, their favorite food or their pets. That means they are not that worried. More than half don’t believe it’s harming them. It doesn’t get more basic than this. Four thousand experts have told the people for 30 years that climate change is their fault and a catastrophe — and more than half the audience doesn’t think the experts are right.

Don’t get me wrong, we’ve had to go through a lot of pain to get to this point.

We’ve seen trillions of dollars either wasted or handed to government cronies, real money that we earned through our blood, sweat, and tears.

The negative impact on biodiversity is untold. We’ve got dead bats and dead birds, many of which are endangered and keep away mosquitoes and other pesky insects, and our marine creatures populations continue to be decimated:

🚨 Another tragic discovery was made Monday just south of Grace’s Cove on Block Island, where a humpback whale was found washed up on shore. This incident adds to a growing number of whale deaths in the area, and attention is increasingly turning toward the nearby wind farms as… pic.twitter.com/25dVbbjpDf — Newport Buzz (@NewportBuzz) June 25, 2024

We’ve watched unfathomable amounts of toxic pollution pour into our air and water:

San Diego Firefighters have flown in experts to the Otay Mesa Battery Storage site to study the fire because they don't know how to extinguish it. The 🔥 has already consumed 5 million gallons of water, and firefighters estimate it will take an additional 7-10 days to control,… pic.twitter.com/sVi71XW1Vy — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 23, 2024

(You can read that story here.)

We’ve watched the uglification of once-beautiful landscapes, even destroying iconic old-growth forests, all to make way for solar and wind “farms”:

Their output sucks & wind farms are absolutely hideous. Some areas throw a couple on a hillside and liberals pat themselves on the back & think “awww how awesome.. clean energy yay us!” Thousands of acres of these.. it’s gross & super dystopian. https://t.co/s1HV5KBB68 pic.twitter.com/wEvUypQSBM — Jess (@surlydirly) January 13, 2024

And, these “farms” (what a perversion of the word!) are producing a whole lot of material that’s fixing to go to a landfill or a dumping ground, because as of now, there is no way to dispose of or recycle expired/busted/old solar panels and turbine blades. (The best suggestion yet, as mentioned by someone in AT’s comments a little while back, is turning decommissioned wind turbine blades into a big, beautiful border wall.)

But again, the results of the survey are cause for optimism—a win is a win. The pendulum can swing back, because it is. And to take it a step further, using Plato’s cave allegory: The “experts” have destroyed their own credibility (if they ever really had any), as the enlightened public is finding life away from these “experts” superior, evidently unwilling to go back to the darkness and lies.

Hat tip: John McMahon, Kolonga, Qld Australia.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.