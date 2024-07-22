Biden should resign immediately

He was the weakest president in the history of the republic. When a little pressure was applied, not surprisingly, he caved. For the last few years, walking seemed to take every bit of his concentration. During the debate, he would lose his train of thought so frequently that he looked like he had full-on dementia.

So, he needs to go -- now! There are too many conflicts both nationally and internationally for a president who can’t even remember the name of his own Secretary of State. Weakness in politics is like blood in a river filled with piranha. During the Republican National Convention, Trump argued the war in the Ukraine and the war in Gaza would not have happened if he were still the president, and he was right. Biden is weak. Biden always has been weak.

Of course, there are those who believe Biden should finish the last six months of his term, but their arguments have no credibility anymore. We have been lied to by the media and Biden allies for four years when we all knew he was declining. Now that he has Covid, he struggles with every step on Air Force One. I once owned an old cat that could no longer jump up on my lap. He would caterwaul until I picked him up. How long before the Secret Service must carry Biden everywhere he goes?

Inevitably, the media elites will want us to feel sorry for the 46th president. I will never have sympathy for Biden. He’s the first president to justify discrimination. He said he would do this four years ago when he announced, “I will have a woman as my vice-president.” That was all that mattered, and he did what he said he would do, creating divisions that might never heal.

Now that he is befuddled, confused, doddering, and ready for level six nursing care, he must go before it is too late.

