Biden’s determined to stick around

As I have asked for almost four years, who’s gonna tell the president of the United States he’s done?

“Guess what: they’re trying to push me out of the race. Well, let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race,” Biden said, reading from a teleprompter. “I don’t think anybody’s more qualified to be president or win this race than me,” Biden said. “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race. The Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”

Don’t ya wonder what he might have said without the teleprompter?

Even getting him out of the White House is more problematic than ever, despite the 25th Amendment. He won’t sit to be evaluated by a psychiatrist or psychologist. Even if he would, Jill wouldn’t let him.

So, to invoke the 25th, the best they will be able to do is go on assumptions based on his anecdotal public behavior. Do you understand what that means?

They plan to remove a president because some (several?) onlookers think he’s losing it? And several of those making that call stand to benefit personally by removing him. One of them could become president.

That’s how leaders were shuffled in and out in the USSR. Some guys with power decided their time was up.

Does that sound like anyway to run a presidency?

But the 25th is only the first hurdle. Even if it’s invoked, and Secret Service agents escort Joe to the door, they’re gonna have to forcibly remove him with Jill hanging on to his sleeve. There’s a photo op for the ages.

Getting him out of the White House is only the beginning. He still has 1,800 delegates sworn to vote for him at the convention. If Joe won’t release them (and that’s an excellent likelihood), he will be nominated on the first ballot.

If some violate their oath and desert him, imagine the havoc on the convention floor.

Imagine Democrats’ dilemma. They will have to ignore their own rules and remove the leading candidate, who has more than enough pledged delegates to win the nomination.

We’re talking banana republic in prime time with the whole world watching.

It will be crystal-clear that some small cabal of Democrat bosses are gonna be revealed to be the string-pullers and shot-callers, and it will be real apparent that the whole party apparatus is a façade.

Any voting at the convention after that point will be obvious to everyone as a ruse. The backroom power-wielders are going to circumvent the Democrat party’s precious “democracy” in plain sight.

How many votes will all this cost them in November?

It may not matter. Millions of registered illegal aliens are now among the millions of previously “registered” fictitious and dead “voters” whose bogus ballots will be mailed in.

Watch closely, folks. This is history in the making, probably one of the final missteps of our grand republic stumbling its way to oblivion.

You don’t get to see such stuff every day.

The word you’re looking for is “toast.”

Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer, and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather, and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.

Image: The White House via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0 US.