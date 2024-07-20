Biden is reportedly flying into rages

Republicans have wrapped up their national convention in Milwaukee this week, and President Trump has emerged triumphant.

Attention now goes to the Democrats and their upcoming convention beginning on August 19 in Chicago.

That should be some convention because right now, at least two news reports have the Democrats' candidate, Joe Biden, is whimpering and flying into rages.

According to NBC News in a story headlined: Biden left feeling angry and betrayed by top Democratic leaders wavering on his campaign:

The president is furious at how the party has tried to force him out, two sources say, as Democrats in Congress increasingly believe the question is when, not if, he will end his campaign. President Joe Biden feels personally hurt and betrayed by the way so many Democrats, including some of the party’s top leaders, have left him hung out to dry as he faces the biggest crisis of his political career, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.

According to Fox Business's Charlie Gasparino:

BREAKING: Word from inside the @POTUS war room to Wall Street c-suiters who are following this drama is that Joe Biden is beside-himself angry, which is why it's taking so long for him to concede to reality. This guy is a tough man who feels completely dissed. I first reported on… — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 19, 2024

He's like a wounded Frankenstein's monster of Democrats' own making; artificially stitched together, rotting, braying, lashing out.

That's some candidate to present to the public, and as of this writing, he's not going.

That wretched picture of Biden's candidacy is complemented by report after report of top Democrats attempting to get that guy off the ticket. Obama and Ron Klain reportedly tried. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi reportedly tried. NBC reports that they are going to step it up with even more whispers and leaks. Nothing is working. He insists he will stay.

Jeff Greenfield wrote a very good explanatory piece for Politico magazine describing how Democrats probably could knock Biden off the ticket through rules changes but there are obstacles -- one of which is if Biden refuses to withdraw from the race. Getting Biden out at that point is rife with pitfalls:

Of course, that also requires someone stepping up to challenge Biden.



Simply saying that the delegates are “free to vote as they choose” ignores another key convention rule: A candidate has to agree to be in contention and must submit a list of 300-600 supporters, with no more than 50 from any one state. So which of the potential challengers — many of whom are looking to a 2028 run — would agree to have their name put in contention and risk the ire of Biden loyalists? Would Harris actually challenge her boss? Would any serious contender?

They don't have anyone with those requirements lined up.

On the other hand, if Biden does stand down:

... it’s a lot less likely that any one candidate will have an absolute majority when the elected delegates are polled — which means the 700 superdelegates would not be allowed to vote on the first ballot. But if the delegates want the voice of experience and party leadership heard when the balloting begins, that rule can be changed. That scenario could potentially lead to a quick coalescing around Harris as next in line. On the other hand, if the “mini-primary” idea gains steam, that might be an effort to allow for a more open field of competitors. The convention can also adopt whatever process it chooses, up to and including ranked-choice voting, so that a nominee can be chosen within a few ballots. The party likely has very little desire to repeat the 103-ballot battle of 1924.

He forecasts chaos among the likely scenarios, and that's without the Antifa and pro-Hamas crazies banging at their door from presumably the outside, creating 1968-style chaos of their own. It's bound to be a mess on the nomination front.

Meanwhile, just imagine what it will be like if Joe Biden digs in and gets the nomination he thinks he's entitled to. He'll shuffle out waving both arms in double peace-signs like Richard Nixon -- and the glowering faces of Pelosi, Schumer, Obama and the rest of the Democrat elite, will be giving forced smiles, if not frowning with arms folded.

Doesn't sound like a formula for bringing voters in. Who'd want to vote for such an angry, contentious bunch, with such a terrible previous four years their only selling point?

Not even Democrats want him but Joe is steadfast in thinking he can indeed win the election same as he did last time.

All this, while Trump sails onward, holding happy rallies, gathering new voters from all demographics, and watching in amazement as even his #NeverTrump critics and the tech and hedge fund barons start to warm up to him.

No wonder Biden is shouting and yelling like King Lear against the mighty tide.

Image: Screen shot from a camera aimed a television set during a live broadcast. Filtered with Adobe CameraRaw.