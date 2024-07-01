After Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, a flurry of conservative articles pointed out that the mainstream media have now been exposed as covering up Biden’s cognitive incapacity all this time, with titles along the lines of “They knew,” and “They knew we knew they knew,” and so on. Well of course they knew; it’s been obvious the MSM has been under orders for years to (borrowing an expression) “hide the decline.” Think about it; they let Biden get away with demanding press conference questions in advance, Biden would call only on those whose questions were vetted and selected, they would recite verbatim the question submitted, and then he would essentially recite his prepared response. Imagine the uproar if Trump had tried that.

But I’d say their complicit behavior dates back (at least) to the Trump-Russia collusion plot, when the MSM collectively were strangely incurious as to all the evidence piling up indicating Trump being set up in a seditious plot by much of his own government. Maybe they also knew that nowadays you get a Pulitzer Prize for robotically publishing government leaks of fake news rather than for exposing them, at least when Trump is president. The MSM not only knew and know, they are now willing participants, and it’s about time they get called out on it.

To that end, CNN promised us an unbiased debate format. Well, as Mark Steyn (bankrupt and in poor health after the ridiculous guilty verdict of slandering Michael Mann of the original “hide the decline” fame, but fortunately for us still writing) pointed out, while Jake Tapper read a question to Biden, co-moderator Dana Bash twice within four seconds pointed her finger toward Jake (the second time more prominently), presumably to get Wandering Joe’s attention to focus on the question or to point his head in the right direction for the cameras. Here’s the video (starting at 19:22):

From now on, every conservative being interviewed by Bash should bash Bash by asking her why she was assisting Biden against CNN’s debate rules until she gives a satisfactory answer (if she can). I’d love to hear what lie she comes up with: just a nervous twitch; just signaling the lighting guy so Jake would be more visible for the cameras. (Note that no one else was supposed to be present at the debate and no one appears in front of or behind the two candidates in the adjacent footage.) We’ll know she’s lying, and she’ll know that we know she’s lying. But putting her on the spot might just prevent future MSM malfeasance.

While we’re at it, ask CNN’s Erin Burnett what she meant in her post mortem when she said, “[Biden] knows every one of these questions is coming, and yet he couldn’t fill the time,” which seems to suggest he had the questions in advance. If she says, well, I was referring to the six days of practice he had which I mentioned just before that, ask her if all the debate questions are that predictable. There were other suspicious occurrences at the debate. Ask them about all of it.

W.A. Eliot is a pseudonym.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.