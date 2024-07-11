Another radical judicial nominee squeaks through because Republicans were too busy to show up to work and vote ‘no’

Please take this as your cue to stop donating money to the Republican Party, or any other WinRed solicitation until they stop funding politicains who betray us at every turn.

From Mary Rooke at the Daily Caller News Foundation comes this report:

Democrats successfully installed Nancy L. Maldonado as United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday with just 4 votes. Senate Republicans allowed Democrats to vote in this radical leftist to a lifelong court position [emphasis added] because they didn’t show up to work for the American people. Eight Republicans failed to cast a vote on Tuesday. If they had, the motion would have failed.

So who were those “eight Republicans” you might ask? Well, according to Rooke:

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Idaho Sen. James Risch

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

Florida Sen. Rick Scott

I did a quick reconnaissance mission on X (formerly Twitter) finding the following:

Cruz was campaigning for the November election (how about doing your job now buddy?), using Hurricane Beryl as the backdrop. Hey, at least he didn’t take the natural disaster as a cue to jet off to Mexico this time while leaving his fellow Texans to suffer the adverse weather because we can’t all be “public servants” with the perks, salaries, and lobbyist dollars that come with the position.

It seems like Hoeven took an extended Independence Day vacation, seeing as he posted water-skiing pictures on Monday, then nothing until yesterday morning.

Mullin showed up to “honor” the life of James Inhofe, a swampy RINO who’d spent almost forty years in D.C., but apparently couldn’t be bothered to hang around for what actually mattered.

Paul was seemingly in Texas with family—another extended Fourth vacation?

Who knows what Risch was doing, because his only activity was a eulogizing post for Inhofe, and radio silence until two hours ago.

Mitt Romney is Mitt Romney, so he doesn’t really count because it’s not like we would have expected a “no” vote from him anyway.

Lastly, Rubio and Scott had better things to do…like pretend to be celebrities and soak in the glitz and glamor of a Trump rally at the ritzy Miami resort:

A crucial vote to keep out a radical judge? Nah, there were more pressing matters while on the clock for the American people, like self-aggrandizement and schmoozing with Big Tent donors:

Getting ready to take the stage at the Trump Rally! pic.twitter.com/l37QI7KyUf — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) July 9, 2024

But Rick Scott did find the time to wish Lindsey Graham a happy birthday—isn’t that just precious?

Oh, and Scott said he’s running for Senate Republican leader too—something tells me he wouldn’t be the best man for the job….

When you’ve got Republicans like these, who needs Democrats?

