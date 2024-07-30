Another ‘austere religious scholar’ makes headlines as he raises money for land along the US border for a Sharia domain, complete with jihad training camps

While journalists at The Washington Post might call Sheikh Yasser al-Habib an “austere religious scholar” (the descriptor so affectionately used to eulogize Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after he detonated himself and his own children a tunnel to evade capture by U.S. forces), others night label the Muslim cleric a terrorist, or even just a devout Islamist, while a report at the Daily Mail describes al-Habib as a “vile Muslim extremist”; after the massacres in the kibbutzim on October 7th, al-Habib reportedly said he and his followers were “buoyed” by the slaughter, and rhetorically asked, “Who among us does not enjoy retaliation of the Zionist enemy?”

Anyway, al-Habib has a substantial following, complete with his own “army” of jihadis, and he’s apparently eyeing small islands across the West—some even along the U.S. border—for purchase, in order to establish Sharia law domains, and he’s just about succeeded in buying a small uninhabited Scottish island called Torsa. As you can expect, the Western governments are radio silent on al-Habib’s ambitions.

Sheikh Yasser al-Habib, 45 claimed asylum from Kuwait in Britain 20 years ago. He repays us by wanting to set a Sharia Law island at isle of Torsa, in the west coast of Scotland.



He runs military camps & plans to build his own school, hospital & mosque.



He should be deported.… pic.twitter.com/iwmNqaANxU — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) July 28, 2024

Here are the details, from the Daily Mail item:

Vile Muslim extremist with his own ‘ARMY’ plans to create an Islamic homeland under Sharia law on island near US border - and reveals why he saw Canada as a good ‘base’ A firebrand Muslim clerk eyed up an island on the border of the United States and Canada to purchase and turn into an Islamic state. In a video to his followers, Sheikh Yasser al-Habib, 45, an extremist scholar who already runs military-style training camps, revealed he is in advanced talks to buy an island off the west coast of Scotland. His group plans to build its own school, hospital and mosque on the island, where it intends to practice sharia law. Al-Habib - who claimed asylum in Britain 20 years ago after fleeing his native Kuwait - told his followers during their property search they considered an ‘island located on the border between the United States and Canada.’ … Sarah Zaaimi, a deputy director for communications at the American think tank Atlantic Council, who has researched al-Habib, said: ‘They will have their own army, their own justice system, they will manage their own schools and hospitals, and people from around the world will be able to migrate to this homeland. … Encouraging supporters to donate, al-Habib said Torsa will become an Islamic ‘homeland’ which they will create to prepare for the coming of their messiah, known as Mahdi. Al-Habib has already raised more than $3 million of their $3.5 million goal to purchase the land.

Fear not though, we’ve got border czar Kamala on the job—all I can say is deport, deport, deport, and don’t stop deporting until the West is the West again.

Because...tick, tock, tick, tock:

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.