' ... and the meek shall inherit the earth,' but not if leftists get their way

The left openly promotes stacking of the Supreme Court with liberal justices, granting statehood to Puerto Rico and D.C., and eliminating the Electoral College.

It has foisted upon us open immigration, DIE policies, ballot harvesting, and lawfare.

It is quite clear that the radical left seeks to replace our two-party political system, along with our three branches of government, and our Constitution with a leftist autocracy over which it exerts full control.



Left elitist insurgents are control freaks.

Tired of classical liberalism's quest to bring the underprivileged into the mainstream, the new left now seeks to vengefully wage war on and dismantle “the system,” disingenuously framing it as an unjust structure in which the “oppressors” subjugate the “oppressed.”

Their weapon of choice is identity politics. Their recruiters are like-minded activists in academia, the media, permanent Washington, and the legal system.

“Peaceful protests,” i.e., violence, may be necessary to advance their cause. The woke movement is punitive rather than persuasive. Their legions are the multitudes of the discontent and dissident, convinced of their victimhood and seeking hope and change.



The “oppressed,” along with the vanquished “oppressors” will ultimately come to fall into compliance under the control of the insurgents, who are the true oppressors.



What manner of person is a control freak? One driven by the desire to bring order from chaos, striving to structure his environs in a manner providing liberty and justice for all? Uhm … probably not.

More likely, one who is anxiety-ridden with low self-esteem. One who feels insecure and unsafe, having the need to control his environment for personal protection. One who mistrusts the motivations of all others. One who is paranoid. One who develops megalomania to mask a fragile ego. It is they who strive to control our society.



To justify its quest for power and control, the radical left must project itself as the champion of the underprivileged, marginalized, and disenfranchised members of society, masquerading under the banner of superior morality and social enlightenment.

They are masters of wordsmithing and Newspeak.

Were they not atheistic, they might advance as their slogan: “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” Various scholarly interpretations of this platitude, however, describe the meek as those who refrain from actions driven by anger, those who curb any urge to avenge wrongs, those who believe that inheritance does not infer domination, those who do not assert themselves over others to further their agenda. These are clearly not guiding principles of the left.



Their overt movement is more akin to less-substantive references, such as “Rebel Without a Cause,” (pro-Hamas demonstrators, stripped of patriotism, faith, family structure, gender identity, in search of purpose), “Trading Places”, (the D-I-E career advancement system), “Law West of the Pecos,” (judicial activism as per Judge Roy Bean), “Revenge of the Nerds” (the bullied strike back). Diversions providing feel-good payback, not true social progress.



The left’s insurgency isn’t about empowering the meek. It’s about making and keeping everyone that way.

Image: Chris Light, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED