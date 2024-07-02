Amid all his lovey-dovey talk of support for Joe Biden, Obama is plotting -Tucker Carlson

Obama is plotting.

All his lovey-dovey talk about supporting Joe Biden who merely had ‘a bad night’ at the debate is palaver.

Tucker Carlson says he’s hearing otherwise:

From an unusually good source: Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 1, 2024

So there was no sitdown, there was never a sitdown, because Obama is not a member of the famiglia. In fact, Obama and Biden still can’t stand each other. Jill is shielding Biden from anyone who’d tell Joe it’s over, and calling in her Praetorian guard, also known as the Vogue photoggers.

House Biden is pulling together and closing ranks around decrepit old Joe, particularly Jill and Hunter, both of whom need Joe to remain in power.

But Obama, on the outside, is out there with the opportunists, circling around. The snakiest of them is Gretchen Whitmer, as has been evident enough in various bits of Democrat campaign advertisings. But there’s also Gavin Newsom, who’s disliked among even Democrat governor for his self-aggrandisement, and J.B. Pritzger of Illinois, who’s hardly popular, as well, neither of whom are letting that stop them.

The vultures can see the corpse and are waiting for their chance to swoop.

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, who also is unpopular, is being left in the dust by all sides, given that the Bidens don’t like her, and Obama’s aims are actually against her own ambitions to be president. All she has to do to win the presidency is just sit tight and wait for the evil old dotard to kick the bucket, but Obama has other plans. He’s not her friend, either.

He’s plotting. He’s no doubt having meetings with other Democrats, the kind that Joe’s gatekeepers wouldn’t give him. They’re whispering one thing to each other, while outwardly tweeting their support. Tucker called his source ‘an unusually good source,’ meaning, there’s a good chance the source was Obama himself.

This is what happens when too much power is concentrated in the hands of one individual, in this case, through the presidency. Joe has governed as lawlessly as a bandit while in the Oval Office. Now the long knives are out, and others are angling to seize that power. It’s like Roman emperor stuff.

Don’t discount that double-crosses can happen and things will get ugly among these Democrats. Obama has a history of these kinds of double crosses on his Democrat opponents, starting with his first election, where he got confidential marriage records of an opponent released to knock him out.

Both the famiglia and the Obama federation are capable of anything. Watch as they come to demonstrate that ‘anything.’

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0