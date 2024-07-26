After knifing her a little through leaks in the press, Obama endorses Kamala Harris for president

How stupid do the Democrats think the voters are?

Look at this political ad, in this case furnished free to the Kamala Harris campaign by the Associated Press under the banner of "news":

Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats. pic.twitter.com/gan8EbSBec — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2024

According to the Daily Beast:

The 55-second ad sees Harris taking a call from the Obamas while seemingly walking backstage at a campaign event. Obama’s distinctive voice breaks in over the phone immediately: “Kamala!” After Michelle greets her as well, the video cuts to a title card—“The Obamas Call Kamala”—before shifting to show the vice president standing in front of a black SUV. Holding the phone to her ear with the speakerphone button visibly on, Harris says, “It’s good to hear you both.” “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you,” Michelle says. “This is going to be historic.” “We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you, and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Barack adds. “Oh my goodness,” Harris responds, grinning. “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me.”

Had enough?

The Beast doesn't say so, but the whole skit is rendered with the most unconvincing acting skills ever seen in a political candidate -- the fake surprise, the speaking with "expression" (which is what an elementary drama coach tells second grade actors), the obvious overacting, the fake laughter.

We're all supposed to take it as "reality T.V." as some have noted, Obama demonstrating that he's always been all for Kamala Harris all along, and never mind those news stories over the weekend describing how Obama didn't endorse Kamala because he didn't think she could win.

Commentator Piers Morgan called it "cheesy," and "full-on gorgonzola." He's a European and probably doesn't know much about what it really is, which is the oleaginous Full Velveeta.

It shows that this fake acting, for this fake candidate, everything about of whom is fake, is intended to project a picture of party unity, several days after the fix was in and Kamala sewed up the nomination, stepping over Joe Biden's political corpse. Notice how Kamala answers the voice on the phone without asking who the heck it was who wanted to know if she was Kamala -- the two are just so lovey-dovey, you see.

It was presumably done in response to a taunting post by President Trump on social media:

The Obama’s release this ad endorsing Kamala …



🔥Trump intimidated them! pic.twitter.com/Lpfs1XQnr8 — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) July 26, 2024

Meaning, Obama had to do that ad because he just got done dissing Kamala, annoyed that his candidate, whoever it was, didn't get Joe's place.

This was what the New York Post was reporting two days ago:

The New York Post tonight: Obama doesn’t believe Kamala Harris can beat Trump, which is why he hasn’t endorsed her: Sources https://t.co/RENxbSFTkK pic.twitter.com/kkDsFox617 — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) July 24, 2024

It's telling that Obama didn't appear in person, or even at the end of the ad as if in a generic endorsement. Some have speculated that it was an artificial intelligence rendition of Obama's and his wife's voices, which probably isn't true, but we know he didn't take the trouble to show up for the making of the ad, meaning, he probably didn't want to on his own.

But anything to Get Trump. They haven't stopped.

Kamala is generally stupid and shallow as a candidate but she is wily and manipulative, having learned all she knows at Willie Brown's knee, so to speak. She might even still be in touch with the old political strongman.

What we can see here are the outlines of the Democratic factions within its political machine -- the Obama faction aligned with the dirty Chicago machine and its tactics, with Kamala something of a player in good standing for her role in the Jussie Smollett hoax, which was a Chicago op. There also was the Pelosi/Schumer faction, which had previously been the California machine, minus the late Dianne Feinstein, who couldn't stand Kamala and refused to endorse her in 2020. There also is the squad, which is going along with the Kamala train. There also are the Mitteleuropa billionaires Alex Soros and Hansjörg Wyss, the latter of whom is apparently onboard the Kamala train while the Soros group has just forged a royal match with the Clintonistas through the marriage of Alex to close Hillary associate Huma Abedin, whose enthusiasm is less certain, though we know that Kamala and Hillary have also been close in past alliances. There also is the David Brock/ActBlue faction with its vicious games of political muscle seemingly backing Kamala. And don't forget Willie Brown himself, who has just made some maneuvers through his other catspaw, Gavin Newsom, who's also a Getty acolyte.

Seems the Schumer and Obama groups executed the coup against hapless Joe Biden, telling him this could be done "the easy way or the hard way," and his recent catatonic address to the nation was like that of a hostage reading a proof-of-life note, a strange bruise on his lower jaw (What was that? Was it a fall? A visit from the same kind of guys who once visited Harry Reid? We don't know.) along with scattered reports of rage and screaming among the Bidenites over the course of several days.

This analysis pretty well correlates with what I was thinking:

🚨🚨🚨



Obama was driving the Biden coup - until he wasn’t.



He succeeded in enlisting Pelosi to force Biden out - but before he could spring his alternative plan in place, Kamala & Joe shivved him by announcing Biden’s withdrawal AND endorsement of her.



Kamala then moved wicked… — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 26, 2024

Now we have the mainstream press singing a song of love and endorsement as Kamala kicks off her campaign. Whether that can override the inflation, open border, and host of problems Biden is leaving behind is anyone's guess. The polls show a lot of tossups. But a lot of voters can see what's going on.

