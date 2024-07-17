A joke of a lawsuit in New York, and a joke of an article on evaporation

Two stories need attention, and that’s a joke of a lawsuit out of New York, and a joke of an article on evaporation.

New York Costco, with a market value of $376 billion, was slapped with a mosquito net for false advertising (fraud) and causing a great deal of economic damage to a large number of consumers for the years 2011–2017. Here’s the story:

Costco to pay $2M in class action settlement over flushable wipes: Here’s what to know Customers who bought Costco’s Kirkland Signature Moist Flushable Wipes between 2011 and 2017 may be eligible for money in a class action lawsuit settlement. The lawsuit claims Costco falsely advertised their wipes as flushable, leading to damaged pipes, septic systems and other plumbing issues amongst customers. Those who bought the wipes in New York between July 1, 2011, and May 31, 2017, are eligible to be class members and have until August 9 to submit their claim. Class members are eligible to receive $1.30 per purchased product, with a maximum payment of $55.90 per household - the equivalent of 43 products.

My guess is lawyers on both sides of the litigation made out like bandits, while the consumers who suffered massive plumbing bills will be awarded anywhere between $7.50 and $55.90. What will they do with all that money? It certainly doesn’t pay for their plumber, or anything else for that matter.

Is it even worth it to file a claim and pay for a stamp? Basically, it is a worthless settlement for everyone…except the lawyers and Costco.

I want to know: Will Alvin Bragg charge the CEO of Costco with a crime if he codes these payments as ordinary business expenses instead of as payments for fraud?

Meanwhile, a Democrat attorney general and Democrat judge in the same state charged President Trump with fraud, when there was no fraud and no victims. They pulled a number out of a hat and decided they had the right to confiscate $500 million from him for the government, which is 250 times the amount levied against Costco, despite there being more evidence of substantial damages against the corporation than Trump.

I bet Costco publicly supports left wing causes like green energy and DEI—oh look, they do! From Costco’s website:

We are committed, in partnership with our global stakeholders, to doing our part to avoid catastrophic climate change. … The subjects we address are multifaceted, as evidenced by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) we have adopted (as explained in our Sustainability Commitment introduction). … We align our decarbonization objectives with our commitments to human rights, diversity, equity and inclusion….

I wonder if the company’s apparent political views had anything to do with the fact that they only received a slap on the wrist?

Now, for the second joke, from the Palm Springs Desert Sun:

California’s heatwave evaporates billions of gallons of water from reservoirs During the first nine days of July, 3,392 cubic feet per second of water — or about 2.2 billion gallons — turned into vapor and floated away into the atmosphere off the man-made Lake Shasta. During just one day — July 3 — 288.8 million gallons of water alone evaporated.

Why don’t these investigative journalists give us the full story, and tell us how many gallons evaporate on a normal July 3rd? Why don’t they tell us what impact eliminating all affordable and reliable energy (gas, coal, oil) will have on evaporation levels? The answer is clearly that facts don’t matter—only a narrative to push people to capitulate to the radical green agenda.

When the green pushers tell us how rapidly the seas will rise because of melting ice, they don’t seem to take account of the natural evaporation and the natural erosion at sea shores and the bottom of the ocean. Again, facts and science have never mattered, only their agenda.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.