Yellow streak running: Former FBI deputy chief McCabe says FBI agents are scared of going to jail if Trump is elected

There's a reason federal agencies used to stay out of politics, but it appears the Obama generation never thought it meant them.

Now we get Andrew McCabe, the fired former FBI deputy director, attempting to whip up sympathy in the press for FBI agents who have turned that agency into the internal security apparatus of the Democrat party.

CNN analyst and former FBI chief Andrew McCabe said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that people in the intelligence and law enforcement community were worried if former President Donald Trump is elected again, they would be “thrown in jail or grabbed in some sort of extra judicial detention.” McCabe said, “When you think about these things and you try to predict how Donald Trump is going to react are the steps he’s going to take you really don’t have to go any further than listening to the things he says and does his, comments recently are offensive and horrendous, but they’re not a surprising in any way. He’s been saying this for quite some time. I will be your retribution is referring to is supporters. So, you know him, you know, what motivates him. He is not a person who’s driven by principle or ideology. He is someone who’s entirely transactional.” He continued, “If he feels like he’s been wronged in some way, then he focuses on revenge and then in vengeance. He’s made it perfectly clear that that’s what he’s gonna do. In the process of seeking that he run the risk of dismantling or greatly incapacitating the Department of Justice and the FBI. That is something that Americans on both sides of the political aisle should be worried about. We depend on those institutions to protect us.”

Blah, blah, blah.

Oh, spare us.

Up until a few years ago, the FBI used to be a studiously non-political organization. Now they're the willing storm troopers of every instance of legal overreach instituted by Democrats in search of political enemies to punish, draconianly, of course. This is and should be illegal.

To the extent that they have been caught in legal malfeasance, particularly of the politicized kind, they've walked away with slaps on the wrist if not complete impunity. Start with McCabe himself, who got fired for leaking to the press, which he knew he was not supposed to do, but did anyway. His subsequent lawsuit restored his full pension and he's now living high on the hog. Who says crime doesn't pay?

There were worse ones on the political front in recent years, too. How is it that former FBI assistant counsel Kevin Clinesmith got probation for altering, that's right, altering, notes to FISA judges in order to get full surveillance authority on Trump's associates even though he knew the man he was targeting didn't merit it otherwise? The creep not only altered emails, which actually takes a lot of knowhow and can't be done accidentally, and is highly illegal, he got probation for it, not even losing his law license. The guy should be in jail, because he framed someone, which is what dirty cops do. This kind of activity undermines public faith in the entire organization. Should he have not been background-checked for character issues?

What about Peter Strozk and Lisa Page, the two FBI lovebirds who used company phones on company time to spend the entire day texting one another about how they were going to Get Trump, with Strozk displaying his contempt for what he thought were Trump voters he claimed he saw in a Walmart? That kind of politicized hate obviously would cut into Strozk's capacity to investigate anything objectively. Yet despite breaking the rules and law on misuse of public resources, he merely was allowed to exit, and now makes a lucrative living on the talking heads circuit.

As for other acts from unknown agents, the FBI has been caught spying on Latin Mass goers and the entire military, looking for 'extremists,' which is illegal, and has been caught censoring content on Twitter and other social media which is also illegal, a bona fide violation of the First Amendment, and coincidence of coincidences, targets Trump supporters.

The FBI has served as the storm troops on pro-life activists in cases that had been dismissed years ago by state authorities as baseless. Ditto for the January 6 protestors, most of whom were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, some of them invited into the Capitol by Capitol Police. The bureau did nothing to separate out the actual problem people in that riot from the mere bystanders, and all were hunted down as dangerous felons and had the book thrown at them, which takes resources. This was obviously political persecution based on beliefs, which is illegal.

At the same time, the bureau has shown that it's not a bipartisan agency in that Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters, who did billions in theft and property damage and left many cities smoking ruins and burnt out husks got off scot-free, nobody looking for them.

Partisan priorities leads to some strange ideas about justice. And no, that's not legal. If Democrats want to fund their own Democrats-only agency to target Republicans, they need to get that authorization in Congress, which thus far, has not been given, rendering this agency's behavior of very questionable legality.

Most disgustingly, the bureau was the lead point goons in the unprecedented raid on President Trump's home and bureau officials got word from line agents that this wasn't how the bureau did things.

According to Bloomberg, the FBI's Ombudsman office got emails like this:

...a cache of documents I recently obtained from the FBI shows just how much the historic event roiled some of the bureau’s rank and file, forcing FBI Director Christopher Wray to engage in damage control. “Did this really just happen? Am I dreaming? The FBI served a Search Warrant on a former president?” wrote an incredulous bureau employee in an email that was sent to the FBI’s acting ombudsman, Chauncenette Morey, shortly after the Mar-a-Lago search. “If he took documents, give him a call and ask for them back. Like ... Seriously? My own agency .... A bunch of democrat political hacks up top…I've lost just about all faith in our leadership.”

Obviously, something was wrong there.

They also abused whistleblowers and those who called out wrongdoing -- Kyle Seraphin, Friendly, and others. And they've since done obviously overt political acts in public such as kneeling for Black Lives Matter protestors and marching with FBI tshirts in West Hollywood's Gay Pride Parade.

The Durham report said it well, as Fox News reported:

In May, Special Counsel John Durham released a long-awaited final report to the Justice Department, which spans more than 300 pages of his years-long investigation into the origins of "Crossfire Hurricane." Durham found that both the DOJ and FBI "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law" when it launched the Trump-Russia investigation. Durham said his investigation also revealed that "senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically-affiliated persons and entities." While Trump and members of his inner circle remain at the center of several investigations, the bureau faced backlash for declining requests from House Republicans to release an unclassified FBI document that contained claims from an informant that President Biden was allegedly involved in foreign business dealings with his family. But after the bureau balked for months to turn over the document to lawmakers, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, obtained the internal material — known as an FD-1023 — and released it to the public. The document accused the FBI of improperly delaying or completely shutting down a full investigation into the Biden family.

Their acts were often illegal acts simply because they were political acts and the agency is not authorized to be a political agency. They should have walked away from every single political act they were asked to do but they embraced these acts wholeheartedly instead while real traitors festered and grew in their midst and probably continue to do so as they have picked up remarkably few of them in these politicized years.

Small wonder then that large sections of the public believe the agency to have morphed into the enforcement arm of the Democrat party, the U.S. version of the Soviet KGB which happened under communism. Democrats won't say so openly but they act a lot like communists most of the time, once hailed Russia as the wave of the future and still openly admire communist leaders, especially Latin American ones. They naturally like the Soviet Union's way of doing things, which includes coopting the security services by any means necessary, which in this case, jumped right in to be coopted.

McCabe whines that the bureau is there to protect the public, but that's exactly what it's not doing as millions of illegals cross our borders, and sail up in speedboats now on our Southern California coasts, nobody knowing where they are going. Spies have been turning up left and right in the U.S. Navy from China, and probably Cuba, Russia and Iran, too. Iranian allies have been turning up at the Department of Defense. Black Lives Matter founders have been turning up in Caracas, home of the Cuban agents, for "training," and some of the recent crop of pro-Hamas campus protestors have turned up in Cuba itself. And there's censorship, with an apparent actual takeover of Twitter's operations, shutting down tiny conservative accounts and vaccine skeptic accounts in the name of 'disinformation,' a bona fide violation of the First Amendment. The FBI itself had its New York counterintelligence chief busted for collaborating with a Russian oligarch and Albanian officials for money. All of these things are the opposite of "protection" for the U.S. They are protection for Democrats.

Now it's time to pay the piper. The voters are voting for an end to this crap by electing President Trump. It's not Trump who's driving this, it's the people who are electing him.

One hopes that when President Trump takes office in January of 2015 that he will bust and jail lawbreakers in that agency's ranks. If he doesn't do that, they'll keep doing what they are doing and the agency will lose all credibility with the public, with defunding on the table. If this agency can't clean house and scrape out its illegal acts and bad actors, that's exactly what's going to happen because why should have the country pay for an agency that favors just one political side of the equation, politicizes the law and then uses the law to break the law?

One hopes they fear jail if they've broken the law because breaking the law is illegal. The rest of us certainly do.

I think Trump could run on that platform and win.



Lawmen used to say to far-left radicals and crooks that they shouldn't worry about the long arm of the law if they're doing nothing wrong. The same line now can apply to these guys, who are badly in need of a reorientation to their consigned mission. Anyone who has acted against the FBI mission for political reasons and commited illegal acts as a result really does need to fear jailtime.

