The media's latest talking point: That the Trump record was 'worse than inflation'

The mainstream press has gotten a new talking point from its Democrat masters.

It can be summed up with this headline in Salon:

Worse than inflation: Let's remember Trump's real record in office Anyone who looks back on the Trump years as a golden time when things were so much better isn't remembering reality

Here is an excerpt:

One obvious explanation is that Trump lies relentlessly about his record.

They always say Trump lies about his record. But here are some gigantic lies in the piece:

From the day after the election, Trump's presidential tenure was a non-stop scandal. Even in the early days of the transition, there were substantial and well-founded charges of corruption, nepotism and collusion with foreign adversaries.

Somehow the author didn't describe the nepotism. Was it when unpaid son-in-law Jared Kuchner got America the Abraham peace accords?

As for scandals and corruption, where?

They are clearly talking about Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and the Obama administration.

And the collusion with Russia was fictional story that the media and other Democrats still peddle as if it is true.

Inflation started its rise at the beginning of the pandemic (Trump's last year) and continued to rise sharply in the first year of the Biden administration before it started to come back down

Says who?

This statement is a blatant lie!

Inflation did not start to rise during Trump's last year. It stayed under 2%. It skyrocketed when Biden sought to destroy the energy industry, when he opened the border, and when he continued to spend money to buy votes after the economy had recovered.

Unlike Trump, who simply rode an already good economy, Biden started out with the massive crisis Trump left him and managed to dig out from under it in record time.

Here are more blatant lies:

Obama's and Biden's policies gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years.

Trump's tax rate cuts and fewer regulations yielded great results for people at all income levels and for all races before the China virus hit.

...and...

And Trump handed Biden a rapidly growing economy. Jobs were coming back at faster than 1.5 million per month in Trump's last eight months in office. It is a blatant lie to continue to say that Biden inherited a disaster and his policies turned it around.

And one of the biggest lies of all that is continually perpetuated by Biden and his sycophants in the media is that Trump's tax rate cuts cost the country trillions and blew out the deficit.