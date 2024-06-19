Windy city gone with the wind

Back in the late 1960s our family lived in Wisconsin and drove down to Chicago many times every year to shop at a Cuban store.

It turns out that there was a fellow Cuban who opened a store and imported stuff from Miami for people like us to consume.

As I recall, there were many things to purchase, from black beans to " pastel de guayaba " (king of all Cuban pastries) to strong Cuban coffee.

We usually drove back fully loaded until my mom reminded my dad that supplies were short. So we drove our Ford Galaxy 500 back to Chicago listening to Top 40 WLS radio.

Chicago was such a different city back then. It was clean, orderly and we did not hear about weekend shootings. I also remember the store owner's son telling me that it was so cool to live in a city with a team in both leagues, i.e., Cubs and Sox.

Maybe this is why I am always so shocked to hear about the decline of what I remember as a great city.

Here is another weekend of deaths and shootings. This is the awful story

The shooting victims from over the weekend range in age from 13 to 57, representing various parts of the city, and the violence has some seeking new solutions. South Lawndale residents met with police on Monday following a staggering number of weekend shootings. At least 71 people were shot, nine of them killed, across the city from Friday evening to Monday morning, police said.