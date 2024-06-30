Whom do you trust for 2024?

It’s all about trust now.

An earthquake-size seismic shift occurred this past week on the political landscape with the first presidential debate of 2024. And that tremor exposed something far greater than Joe Biden’s severe cognitive impairment; it exposed the entire Democrat party and its allies in the military-industrial-intelligence-academic-media complex: the Deep State.

For more than three years, that evil cabal has sought to deceive, cancel, ridicule, persecute, prosecute, and imprison us. They have relentlessly attacked and vilified Christians, Jews, parents, veterans, police, peaceful demonstrators, and their political opposition — including MAGA-supporters — employing the full coercive powers of government against us. Like Orwell’s Big Brother, they demanded that we not believe our lying eyes as we watched a senile old man turn America upside-down. Employing an engineered virus, rigged voting systems, corrupt hoaxes, social media manipulation, and lawfare, they installed a puppet to the presidency, with a team of unelected bureaucrats actually running the country.

Make no mistake: Biden has not been in charge of anything. It’s Progressive shock troops. The most influential players in the White House have been Obama people, such as Susan Rice. And now, with the truth laid bare, Americans should react to this insulting, unconstitutional behavior by throwing every single Democrat and fellow traveler out of office.

They lied to us. They insulted us. They disenfranchised us. They conducted show trials against us. They imprisoned us. And now their true face has been laid bare for all to see, thanks to Biden’s revealing debate non-performance.

They have forfeited our trust. Utterly and completely.

They think we’re stupid — stupid enough to meekly accept the spin that Biden was “suffering a cold” or “just had a bad day.” We all know the truth: he was feeble, mentally as well as physically. He is certainly not up to the presidency. The cabal has known that all along.

That is their crime.

They don’t care what we think. They don’t want us to have a say in who governs. They view all of us as “deplorables and smelly Walmart shoppers.” They are as arrogant as they are evil. And we ought to be mad as hell.

Now that the truth is out, we must focus on the real enemy. Focus on the cabal. This won’t stop with the defeat of one old man; it will end only with the absolute rejection of those who foisted Brandon upon us. Vote them all out.

West Point Graduate Tony Lentini is a retired energy industry senior executive who served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of captain. He writes on political and military affairs.

Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).