While Biden courts the rich, white Hollywood elites, Trump campaigns hard for Detroit's black voters

A string of headlines on RealClearPolitics, at the left sidebar, as a snapshot in time, drove the election picture home for me:

What a picture that paints for us.

While Trump is out there fighting and campaigning for the working people, the forgotten, the minorities, the constituencies taken for granted by Democrats as the entitlement class, Biden is out courting the rich Hollywood elite -- white, out of touch, and all about hiding behind their money, like Tom and Daisy Buchanan.

Both are meeting them where they live -- but Trump is the only one willing to address broad numbers of people, in this case, black voters, in order to make his case to them.

Biden campaigns instead among the carefully vetted, the people who have no Republicans among their friends, the people who live in leftist bubbles. You'll never see him campaigning among the hoi polloi, not in his current fragile state, though in the last campaign, when he was let out among them, he often ended up in arguments with them, insulting some.

Not so, Trump, who lives and breathes with the pulse of the people and criticizes only the elites.

Their presidencies show this, too -- Biden has made small numbers of special interest elites very rich -- from greenie boondogglerss, to COVID fund takers, to public employee union members and to open borders NGOs. In this case, they all were vetted first.

Trump, on the other hand, made vast numbers of people rich, across the board, no vetting, prosperity reaching every corner. "I made money under the Trump administration," my on the fence cousin in a Michigan town told me last year. She didn't like him much, but she made money, so she was going to vote for him. She could not say the same for Biden. She was smart, but she was not among Biden's elites.

The sentiment must be magnified across towns and cities in America, even in the heart of Detroit.

The broad swathe of voters are drawn to Trump and he campaigns hard for their votes.

As for Biden, there's no broad swathe -- just he and his bubble of rich, elite, and very white, supporters.

Who, again, is the candidate black and other voters of all colors can trust?

Image: Screen shot from RealClearPolitics headline page (edited) / fair use