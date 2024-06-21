Where's Oakland's mayor, now that the FBI has raided her properties?

Oakland's ultra-woke mayor, Sheng Thao, is missing, probably hiding. Nobody knows where she went.

Which is not surprising, given that the FBI raided her four properties in Oakland yesterday, hauling out box after box of papers in what news people say is a corruption investigation.

BREAKING: FBI agents raid the home of Oakland mayor Sheng Thao.



According to an FBI spokesperson, the agency was "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane."



Local reporters say Thao was escorted out of the house. Agents were seen walking back

Where she is holed up now, nobody knows, but it's leading the local evening news.

Where's @MayorShengThao ??? Where's she at? Is she hiding out in Stockton? On the run from the law already? Where did she go? Hmmmm. 🧐



Embarrassing to Oakland that she's hiding out and laying low and that this is the lead story on the five o'clock news tonight.

What's going on here is classic blue-city corruption, found in one-party states. There are scattered reports of involvement with a greenie trash company that throws its political weight around, as one of their homes was raided, too, and Thao lives next door to it.

Coincidence — as I'm leaving Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's house after the FBI raid, I saw this truck from California Waste Solutions nearby. We also saw FBI at that company's offices, and at Andy Duong's home, whose family owns Cal Waste. You may recall that Duong funded Thao's…

Thao is notable for her execrable management of the city of Oakland, which has gone downhill on her watch.

The night earlier, they had a Juneteenth riot where 15 people were shot.

Juneteenth brawl in Oakland

The homeless situation looks like this:

I circled around the Oakland 12th St. slum today - to give the world a better view of what's going on in this city.



If you're wondering what this is, it's a small little homeless village, and the shelters are made from whatever scrap materials people can find.



Human despair!

The police are demoralized, and crime has gotten so out-of-control a recall petition to pull Thao out of office there has succeeded and will be put up to a vote.

Whispers now are that other leftists know she's a failure and want her out of that city, and thus, one of them made some tipoffs, leading to the FBI raids.

DEMOCRAT on DEMOCRAT VIOLENCE: Powerful Democrats wanted failed Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao out so they funded the city's first successful recall effort. Evidently they don't want to wait until November so they decided to involve the FBI and IRS.

What a miserable picture this presents, the corruption of power corrupting and absolute power corrupting absolutely, which everyone there is surrounded by a bag of political snakes.

Blue cities with no competition are like this, and this is how they take out the trash. Call it: 'California waste solutions' same as the company name.

What a sorry system. Oakland deserves better.

