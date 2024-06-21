« Tesla battery dies without warning, trapping toddler inside during sweltering Arizona summer
June 21, 2024

Where's Oakland's mayor, now that the FBI has raided her properties?

By Monica Showalter

Oakland's ultra-woke mayor, Sheng Thao, is missing, probably hiding. Nobody knows where she went.

Which is not surprising, given that the FBI raided her four properties in Oakland yesterday, hauling out box after box of papers in what news people say is a corruption investigation.

 

 

Where she is holed up now, nobody knows, but it's leading the local evening news.

 

 

What's going on here is classic blue-city corruption, found in one-party states. There are scattered reports of involvement with a greenie trash company that throws its political weight around, as one of their homes was raided, too, and Thao lives next door to it.

 

 

Thao is notable for her execrable management of the city of Oakland, which has gone downhill on her watch.

The night earlier, they had a Juneteenth riot where 15 people were shot.

 

 

The homeless situation looks like this:

 

 

The police are demoralized, and crime has gotten so out-of-control a recall petition to pull Thao out of office there has succeeded and will be put up to a vote.

Whispers now are that other leftists know she's a failure and want her out of that city, and thus, one of them made some tipoffs, leading to the FBI raids.

 

 

What a miserable picture this presents, the corruption of power corrupting and absolute power corrupting absolutely, which everyone there is surrounded by a bag of political snakes.

Blue cities with no competition are like this, and this is how they take out the trash. Call it: 'California waste solutions' same as the company name.

What a sorry system. Oakland deserves better.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video.

 

 

 

